Ballycumber GAA Club Notes (August 1)

Senior B Football Championship

Best wishes to our senior footballers who travel to Bracknagh to take on Walsh Island in round 5 of the Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior B Football Championship on Thursday, August 3, at 7.30pm. For supporters intending to travel the 48km trip to Bracknagh, the preferred route is to turn left after Geashill towards Walsh Island and travel to Cushina, turn left towards Bracknagh/Rathangan and the pitch is on the left hand side. An alternate route would be to travel to Portarlington and turn left in the Square.

Hurling

Congratulations to Brosna Gaels who recorded a 1-19 to 0-13 win over Carrig & Riverstown in Moystown on Sunday morning in the Molloy Environmental Systems Offaly Intermediate Hurling Championship.

Cork2Clara

Well done to Stephen Kelly who completed the 217 km walk from Cork to Clara on Thursday in time to celebrate with his family the 90th Birthday of his mother. Stephen raised badly needed funds for Cancer Charities.

Match in pitch

We are delighted to host the Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior B Football Championship match between Shamrocks v Durrow at 12noon on Sunday next. All stewards are asked to be available from 11am.

Walk

The route of the walk described in A Walkers Guide to Ballycumber Past is featured in literature published for Heritage Week which runs from the August 19-22. We hope many walkers will enjoy the walk and learn something of the history of this area.

Copies of A Walkers Guide to Ballycumber Past are available in the Post Office in Gussies, Flynn’s of Grogan, Rosie Rohan’s in Ballinahown and from Offaly History, Bury Quay, Tullamore.

Niall Quinn

Bon Voyage to Niall who travels to New Zealand on Thursday after returning from USA to spend time with his family.

Lotto

The numbers drawn were 5,23,28,29. No jackpot winner. One match three winner. Next week’s draw will be held in Flynn’s of Grogan on Monday night for a jackpot of €18,400. Play lotto on line at www.locallotto.ie/Ballycumber or buy tickets in local shops, pubs or from usual lotto sellers.

