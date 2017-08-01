Na Fianna GAA Club Notes (August 1)

U14 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Na Fianna U14 Footballers are through to the A Championship Semi Finals with 1 round to spare as they had little difficulty in getting the necessary win against the bottom side Rhode in the penultimate round last Wednesday evening in Ballinagar on a scoreline of 8-13 to 4-03. Na Fianna hit the ground running straight from the off as Robbie Gallagher slotted over the opening point with the first attack and that was followed immediately by the first goal as Joel Troy caught Geordi O’Meara’s pass turned and shot to the net. By half time Na Fianna had racked up a tally of 3-08 to Rhode’s 0-03 with all 3 goals scored by Joel Troy to complete his hat-trick. The first 10 mins of the second half saw a goal frenzy with the green flag raised 6 times without a single point with 4 of them going to Na Fianna from Diarmuid Finneran, Oisin Henchy, Sean Rattigan and Alex Cuddy. Thereafter for the remainder of the game Na Fianna went about increasing their points tally with 5 points and just 1 more goal as not content with his hat-trick in the first half Joel Troy dispatched his fourth. In the final min Rhode managed to get what was only 2 consolation goals as Na Fianna march on.

NA FIANNA: Martin Kelly, Brian Malone, Jack Brickland, Ben Colton, Dylan Cahill, Adam Joyce (0-02), Fergal Dolan, Diarmuid Finneran (1-00), Geordi O’Meara (0-03), Sean Rattigan (1-00), Sean Brady, Alex Cuddy (1-00), Robbie Gallagher (0-01), Joel Troy (4-01), Oisin Henchy (1-04).

SUBS: Scott Bolton (for Dylan Cahill), Niall McCabe (for Sean Rattigan), Jason Hanley (for Sean Brady), Jack Cleary (0-01) (for Alex Cuddy), Aaron Gorman (for Robbie Gallagher), Anthony Gorman (0-01) (for Oisin Henchy).

MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Na Fianna Minor Footballers continue their Championship campaign against Ferbane / Belmont in Geashill this Wednesday evening (Aug 2) @ 7:30pm. All Support would be appreciated.

SYMPATHY

Na Fianna GAA Football Club would like to extend deepest sympathy to the family of the Late Tommie Kelly, Tullamore following his sad passing last week. His ever-presence at our games up until the last few weeks throughout the county and country to support his grandsons and their teammates will be sadly missed. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis.

