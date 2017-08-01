Raheen GAA Club Notes (August 1)

LOTTO

The numbers drawn in the Lotto draw which took place on Monday, July 24 were 02 22 24 25. There was No Jackpot

winner of €5,800 and 1 Match 3 Winner (Eva Garry C/O John Garry) (€200 Each). Next week’s draw will take place in

Doyle’s, Killeigh on TUESDAY, August 8, 2017.

SENIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Raheen Senior Footballers continue the Senior B Championship campaign as they take on St Brigid's in Rd 5 on Saturday

evening (August 5) @ 5:30pm in BNM O’Connor Pk, Tullamore. All Support would be appreciated.

JUNIOR C FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI FINAL

Raheen Junior Footballers who completed the group stage unbeaten will be looking to claim their place in the Junior C

Football Championship Final as they take on St Rynagh's in the Semi Final this Sunday morning (Aug 6) @ 12 Noon in

Tubber. All Support would be appreciated.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

