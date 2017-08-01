Raheen GAA Club Notes (August 1)
LOTTO
The numbers drawn in the Lotto draw which took place on Monday, July 24 were 02 22 24 25. There was No Jackpot
winner of €5,800 and 1 Match 3 Winner (Eva Garry C/O John Garry) (€200 Each). Next week’s draw will take place in
Doyle’s, Killeigh on TUESDAY, August 8, 2017.
SENIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Raheen Senior Footballers continue the Senior B Championship campaign as they take on St Brigid's in Rd 5 on Saturday
evening (August 5) @ 5:30pm in BNM O’Connor Pk, Tullamore. All Support would be appreciated.
JUNIOR C FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI FINAL
Raheen Junior Footballers who completed the group stage unbeaten will be looking to claim their place in the Junior C
Football Championship Final as they take on St Rynagh's in the Semi Final this Sunday morning (Aug 6) @ 12 Noon in
Tubber. All Support would be appreciated.
