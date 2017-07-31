Offaly Camogie Notes (July 31)

Social Media

For up to date fixtures and results follow Offaly Camogie on Facebook, Twitter: @offalycamogie, Website www.offalycamogie.ie, Instagram: Offalycamogie

Fixtures

HQPhysio.com Senior Championship Round 2: Lus/Drumcullen v Shinrone; K/K v St. Cillians; Birr v St. Rynaghs; Tullamore v Kinnitty; Naomh Brid bye; St. Sinchills bye.

Results

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship: Wicklow 0-8 vs Offaly 4-24. Leinster Minor Championship final: Offaly 1-9 vs Kilkenny 4-13

Offaly camogie camps

Offaly camogie camps - August 15-18 - St.Brendan's Park, Birr. For girls from 2nd class-6th class. Starts at 10am finishes at 1pm each day. €30 per child, €25 family rate. Book: Barrykinsella.expert@gmail.com or Lflynn@camogie.ie. Call Barry: 085 255 5521.

