Edenderry GAA Club Notes (July 31)

Development update

We have recently erected new signs around the club to raise awareness of our NEW 2018 Membership Model. As we move in to complete our new pitches in a few weeks, this model will allow us move to the next phase of the development. Our Committee will be engaging members ahead of the November AGM, to encourage early sign up...'Making it Happen by Giving Something Back!

Cúl Camps

Well done to all the Boys and Girls who took part in the Cúl Camp recently held on our GAA grounds. Congratulations to Keith McGuinness and all the coaches who were involved all week.

Edenderry GAA Golf Classic

Edenderry GAA are have a Fundraiser Golf Classic in Edenderry Golf Club on Friday, September 1. Contact any member of the GAA Committee if you are interested in entering a team. €100 per team.

Edenderry Ladies U14 Championship

Well done to our under 14 girls who defeated Naomh Malaoise in their final group game in the championship. The girls won 4 out of 5 games finishing second in their group and now march on to a semi final against St Rynaghs in 4 weeks time.

Club Merchandise

Check out our online club shop on our website for all our latest Club Merchandise to suit all age groups Gents and ladies.

BINGO

Bingo and Lotto draw takes place every Sunday Night at 8pm in the Clubhouse, Doors open at 6:45pm ample supervised car parking on the GAA grounds. €1,000 must be won every Sunday night. Bingo jackpot now stands at €2,600 next week.

Club Lottery

Next week Lotto jackpot will be a massive €10,100. There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot at this weeks draw. The numbers drawn were 10,15,22,23 bonus 20. Two players matched 3 numbers and won €100 each. They were:

John Corcoran c/o Bingo

Margaret Ennis c/o Bingo

Cul Redz

Cúl Redz is on every Saturday in Edenderry GAA Pitch. Boys and Girls who are born between the years 2009 to 2013 are invited to attend. This is an ideal environment to introduce your child to Gaelic football and hurling and will also give your child the opportunity to make lifelong friendships.

Edenderry GAA PRO Email service

An Email service has been setup by Edenderry Gaa in conjunction with PRO role within the club, if you have any information or communications that you as an Edenderry cub member want published send it to pro.edenderry.offaly@gaa.ie. Please send any match reports, photos etc as it will not be possible to physically attend all matches that the club are involved in.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.