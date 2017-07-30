Latest Offaly Senior Hurling Championship Tables and Results
Two teams maintain 100% records
Offaly Hurling
Results
Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-19 1-15 Lusmagh
Shamrocks 0-13 5-23 Kinnitty
Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Seir Kieran 1-10 0-16 St Rynagh's
Shinrone 5-24 0-15 Clodiagh Gaels
Tullamore 2-11 5-19 Belmont
