Latest Offaly Senior Hurling Championship Tables and Results

Results

Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4

Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-19 1-15 Lusmagh

Shamrocks 0-13 5-23 Kinnitty

Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4

Seir Kieran 1-10 0-16 St Rynagh's

Shinrone 5-24 0-15 Clodiagh Gaels

Tullamore 2-11 5-19 Belmont

* Score differences in Group 2 will be updated shortly