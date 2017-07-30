Latest Offaly Senior Hurling Championship Tables and Results

Two teams maintain 100% records

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Offaly Hurling

Results

Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-19 1-15 Lusmagh
Shamrocks 0-13 5-23 Kinnitty

Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Seir Kieran 1-10 0-16 St Rynagh's
Shinrone 5-24 0-15 Clodiagh Gaels
Tullamore 2-11 5-19 Belmont

* Score differences in Group 2 will be updated shortly