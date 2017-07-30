Today's Offaly GAA Results (July 30)
Offaly GAA Results
Leinster Minor A Camogie Final
Offaly 1-9 Kilkenny 4-13
All Ireland Ladies Intermediate Football Championship
Offaly 1-13 Wexford 4-12
Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-19 1-15 Lusmagh
SEE THE REST OF THE WEEKEND'S RESULTS HERE
Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Seir Kieran 1-10 0-16 St Rynagh's
Shinrone 5-24 0-15 Clodiagh Gaels
Tullamore 2-11 5-19 Belmont
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Ballyskenagh/Killavilla 3-11 1-17 Coolderry
Seir Kieran 1-11 1-19 Ballinamere
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Carrig Riverstown 0-13 1-18 Brosna Gaels
Birr 0-14 2-16 Drumcullen
U-14B Hurling Competition Round 6
Shamrocks 2-2 10-8 Drumcullen/Seir Kieran
