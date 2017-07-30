Today's Offaly GAA Results (July 30)

Offaly GAA Results

Leinster Minor A Camogie Final
Offaly 1-9 Kilkenny 4-13

All Ireland Ladies Intermediate Football Championship
Offaly 1-13 Wexford 4-12

Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-19 1-15 Lusmagh

Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Seir Kieran 1-10 0-16 St Rynagh's
Shinrone 5-24 0-15 Clodiagh Gaels
Tullamore 2-11 5-19 Belmont

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Ballyskenagh/Killavilla 3-11 1-17 Coolderry
Seir Kieran 1-11 1-19 Ballinamere

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Carrig Riverstown 0-13 1-18 Brosna Gaels
Birr 0-14 2-16 Drumcullen

U-14B Hurling Competition Round 6
Shamrocks 2-2 10-8 Drumcullen/Seir Kieran