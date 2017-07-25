Ballycumber GAA Club Notes (July 25)

Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior B Football Championship

Ballycumber 1-14 Raheen 1-9

Ballycumber raced into an early lead with a goal and a point from Joe Lowry, but a defensive error allowed Raheen through for a goal and the sides traded points for the remainder of the half. Joe Lowry added two points with one from a free and the other an excellent shot from forty metres our. Cormac Quinn pointed two frees with his left foot and Fergal Daly and Gary Larkin scored one point each. This left the half time score at 1-7 to 1-6 with Ballycumber just in the lead having played down the pitch and aided by a slight breeze.

The Ballycumber mentors repositioned a number of players and the introduction of Sean Hackett, John Egan, Adrian Kelly and Ritchie Dunne had the desired effect. They moved the ball through the hands to the scoring zone and when the inevitable foul was committed, Joe Lowry was accurate from frees. He added five points to his tally and with Adrian Kelly and Cormac Quinn adding to the total Ballycumber ran out convincing winners by five points.

Team - Peter Dunne, Diarmuid Donoghue, Luke Gavin Mangan, Emmet Kelly, Jack Quinn, Karl Daly, Ethan Keena, Tom Corcoran, Chris McDonald, Cormac Quinn, Colin Daly, Gary Larkin, Fergal Daly, John Corcoran, Joe Lowry, Sean Hackett, John Egan, Adrian Kelly, Ritchie Dunne, Mel Guinan.

Gussies Coffee Shop

Congratulations to James and the Ennis family and staff on the opening of their new Coffee Shop in Ballycumber. It is a very welcome addition to the Village and the coffee and food are top quality.

Fr James McKiernan

There was great sadness locally when Fr James announced on Sunday that he is leaving Boher to take up a new position in St Mels Cathedral in Longford. We wish Fr James well with his new responsibilities and thank him for all the work he did in the 12 years he spent with us.

A Walkers Guide to Ballycumber Past

The book is on sale in the Post Office in Gussies in Ballycumber, Flynn’s of Grogan, Rosie Rohan in Ballinahown and from Offaly History in Bury Quay, Tullamore. Heritage Week is coming up soon and the walk will be promoted in Heritage Week literature. We hope to see many walkers on the roads around Ballycumber.

Offaly Ladies Football

Congratulations to Amy Gavin Mangan and the Offaly Ladies footballers who had a big win over Louth by 3-20 to 0-9 in St Lomans, Mullingar in the TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship.

Camogie

Really hard luck to the Offaly Senior Camogie team who lost out on progressing in the championship by one point on scoring difference.

Lotto

The numbers drawn this week were 11,14,17,25. No jackpot winner, three match three winners. Next weeks draw will be held in The Gav Inn on Monday night at 10 o’clock for a jackpot of €18,200.

Play lotto on line at www.locallotto.ie/Ballycumber or buy by tickets in local Pubs, Shops and from usual lotto sellers.

