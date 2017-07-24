Raheen GAA Club Notes (July 24)

LOTTO

The numbers drawn in the Lotto draw which took place on Monday 03 July were 10 13 15 24. There was No Jackpot winner of €5,200 and 1 Match 3 Winner (Amanda Bolton C/O Geashill P/O) (€200). Next week’s draw will take place in Doyle’s, Killeigh on Monday.



SENIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Raheen Senior Footballers picked up their first Championship win of the year when the Senior B Championship resumed last weekend after the inter-county break as they came out on top against neighbours Walsh Island in Ballyfore on Sunday evening in Rd 3 on a scoreline of 1-11 to 0-10. Walsh Island were first off the mark with the opening point on 3 mins but for the remainder of the half Raheen were in control as they sent put over 9 points to Walsh Island’s 1 with 7 of the Raheen scores from play. Then in the final minute of the half came the decisive move of the game as Raheen’s Declan Byrne sent in a high ball from close to the sideline of the right side which caught by John Ridgeway in the square and he rounded the keeper to blast it to the left corner of the net for the only goal. This gave Raheen a commanding lead at the break 1-09 to 0-02. Walsh Island were a much improved side in the second half as they fought their way back scoring 8 points to Raheen’s 2 both from Conor Carroll but the goal was crucial in giving Raheen the breathing space to hold on to claim the win and get their first points on board in the group.

RAHEEN: Mark Byrne, Brian Corcoran, James Lalor, Chris Floody, Padraig Bracken (0-01), Tommy Spollen, Jack Keogh,

Mark Gorman, Declan Byrne (0-01), John Ridgeway (1-00), Conor Carroll (0-03), Adam Kelly (0-01), Kaelyn Thompson (0-

02), Brian Crombie (0-01), Mark Garry.

SUBS: Richie Reynolds (0-02) (for Mark Garry).