Offaly Juniors lose out to strong Westmeath outfit

The Offaly junior camogie team were knocked out of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie championship last Saturday afternoon when near neighbours Westmeath recorded a 2-18 to 2-4 win in TEG Cusack Park.

The 14-point defeat knocks Offaly out of contention for progression as only two teams progress from the group for All-Ireland semi-final spots and currently Westmeath and Dublin are level on nine points each.

Westmeath came into the game having won all of their games while Offaly registered a 4-20 to 0-4 win over Waterford in St.Brendan’s Park last Saturday afternoon.

It was an uphill battle for the faithful with Westmeath’s Pamela Greville, who looks a contender for a soaring star award, doing all the damage for Westmeath.

The Lake county had 1-10 on the scoreboard at the half time break while Offaly could only manage a single point. The Faithful did improve their performance in the second half finding the net twice.

Shinrone’s Grainne Egan crashed the ball to net while Grainne Dolan also deceived the keeper for two late consolation goals.

Alanna Roddy also scored a long distance point from a placed ball but this wasn’t enough to stop an on form Westmeath team that reached the All-Ireland semi-final last year.

The faithful now sit in third place on three points and face Wicklow next Saturday afternoon in a repeat of the Leinster final which went to a replay.

Westmeath Scorers: Pamela Greville 2-05 (0-03f, 0-01 '45), Denise McGrath 0-04, Dinah Loughlin 0-02, Louise 0'Connor 0-02, Caoimhe McCrossan 0-02, Sheila McGrath 0-02, Elaine Finn 0-01

Offaly Scorers: Grainne Egan 1-03 (0-3f), Grainne Dolan 1-00, Alanna Rody 0-01f