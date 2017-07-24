Drumcullen Camogie Club Notes (July 24)

Golf Classic Raffle

Thanks to everyone who supported our raffle at the GAA Golf Classic on Friday, sold cards and cooked at the Barbeque. Also thanks to all who sponsored and donated numerous spot prizes. Winners of hampers were Maria Horan and Kyle Quegan, Trailer Turf Jerome Molloy, Drumcullen Camogie Half zip Ellen Gleeson. Congratulations to all winners. Thanks to Aisling who was a great little helper on the day

Fixtures

Well done to all our girls who took part in the recent U8, 10 & 12 blitzes. U11 & U13 competitions start this week