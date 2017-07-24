Edenderry GAA Club Notes (July 24)

Senior Championship

Edenderry 1-08

Tullamore 1-08

Edenderry and Tullamore shared the spoils in round 4 of the senior football championship. It was a disappointing encounter played before a poor attendance at O'Connor Park. Edenderry started well and had a goal from Aaron McDonnell after three minutes from a good Sean Moriarty pass. The lead was extended with two Sean Doyle points before Tullamore got a point from a free before further points from Doyle and Brady left us six ahead. Edenderry gave away possession and were punished by a Tullamore goal. At half time Edenderry were ahead 1-06 to 1-03. Tullamore registered the first four points of the second half to take the lead and it was substitute Cian Farrell who got the Reds' first point of the second half after 24 minutes to leave the sides level. Sean Doyle pointed a free after good work by David Hanlon who was very good throughout and than a chance was wasted when Sean Moriarty dropped the ball short and Tullamore scored the leveller in the first minute of added on time.

Edenderry Team:

Mark Young

Alan Pender

David Hanlon

Sean Pender

Mark Abbot

Daithi Brady

Adam Mahon

Jordan Hayes

Richie Dalton

Oran Lawton

Keith McGuinness

Ciaran Hurley

Sean Moriarty

Aaron McDonnell

Sean Doyle

Subs used: Cian Farrell for Oran Lawton, Ciaran Farrell for Keith McGuinness, Eoin Dunne for Ciaran Hurley, Dan Nolan for Sean Moriarty

Edenderry scorers:

Sean Doyle 0-6 (0-2 f) 0-1 (45), Aaron McDonnell 1-0, Daithi Brady 0-1, Cian Farrell 0-1

Offaly Junior Championship

Edenderry Junior were defeated by Kilclonfert on Sunday evening last in Ballyfore on a scoreline of Edenderry 0-07, Kilclonfert 5-14. Edenderry lined out as follows: Gary Gorman, Eoin Reilly, Paul Hanlon, Andrew Forde, Aaron O'Connell, Evan Kelly, Shane Cummins, Cian Lawton, Eoin Farrell, Padraig Foy, Basil Malone, John Gorman, Ciaran Hurley, Dean Cummins, Jamie Dolan.

Offaly U16 Ladies championship

Our U16 Ladies fought out a well deserved draw against Naomh Ciaran on a scoreline of 4-07 each. This results means that the U16 girls are through to the county Semi-final.

Edenderry Ladies Gaa Fun Run

Edenderry Ladies GAA had their fun run on Sunday morning. We would like to thank all the runners who took part, all our stewards, and our kind sponsors who donated prizes.

Edenderry GAA Golf Classic

Edenderry GAA have a Fundraiser Golf Classic in Edenderry Golf Club on Friday, September 1. Contact any member of the GAA Committee if you are interested in entering a team. €100 per team.

Club Merchandise

Check out our online club shop on our website for all our latest club Merchandise to suit all age groups gents and ladies.

BINGO

Bingo and Lotto draw takes place every Sunday Night at 8pm in the Clubhouse, Doors open at 6:45pm and there is ample supervised car parking on the GAA grounds. €1,000 must be won every Sunday night. Bingo jackpot now stands at €2,600 next week.

Club Lottery

Next week's Lotto jackpot will be a massive €10,000. There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot at this week's draw. The number drawn were 5, 7, 25, 26, bonus 16. Two players matched 3 numbers and won €100 each. They were:

Rose Quinn Clonbullogue

Paul Hamilton C/o Bingo

Cul Redz

Cúl Redz is on every Saturday in Edenderry GAA Pitch. Boys and Girls who are born between the years 2009 to 2013 are invited to attend. This is an ideal environment to introduce your child to Gaelic football and hurling and will also give your child the opportunity to make lifelong friendships.

Edenderry GAA PRO Email service

An Email service has been setup by Edenderry GAA in conjunction with the PRO role within the club, if you have any information or communications that you as an Edenderry club member want published send it to pro.edenderry.offaly@gaa.ie . Please send any match reports, photos etc as it will not be possible to physically attend all matches that the club are involved in.

