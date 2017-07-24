Rhode GAA Club Notes (July 24)

Senior Football Championship

Rhode Senior footballers continued their winning streak in the championship with a convincing 2-18 to 0-15 win over Clara in Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park on Sunday afternoon last. Rhode play Edenderry in the next round.

1966/1967 Senior and U21 Golden Jubilee Celebrations

The Celebrations will commence on Sunday, August 27 with mass for the deceased members of Rhode GAA club at 11:30 am in St. Peters Church, Rhode. That evening members and representatives of the 1966/67 Senior & 1967 U21 Championship winning teams will sit down to a meal in Killeen's. Following this there will be a presentation made to them at 7:30 pm in Killeen's Croghan lounge which is open to all family, friends and anyone wishing to attend to celebrate the wonderful achievements of these men.

Junior B Football Championship

Rhode Junior Bs topped Group 1 in the Junior B championship after a convincing win over Tullamore on a scoreline of 5-9 to 2-1 and will now play Tubber in a semi final on the weekend of August 4.

Team: Eddie McDonald, Adam Carolan, John Murphy, Derek Cocoman, Karl Green, Joe Spollen, Ricky Cully, Brendan Curley, Jp. Mcloughlin , Peter Murphy, Colin Kerrigan, Keith Kerrigan, Wayne Leavy, Robert Leavy, Liam Grennan. Subs Used: Dan O'Reilly, Kieron Hope, Dan Daly, John Burke, Bill Glennon, James Colgan.



Intermediate Football Championship

Rhode Intermediates were defeated by Doon by 5-18 to 1-12 in the final group game on Friday evening last in Tubber. In true Rhode spirit the team fought to the end despite low numbers and a massive thanks has to go to all who togged out on Friday.

Team: Phil O'Connell, Jack Murphy, Niall Cole, Emmett Mayon, Frank Glennon, David Rigney, Luke Doyle, Aidan Brereton, James Murphy, Paul O'Rourke, Daniel O'Brien, Mark Hynes, Dean Morris, James Coffey, Anthony Kilmurray. G Kerrigan for James Murphy, M Conroy for Dan O'Brien.

Handball

Well done to David Hope who reached the 60 X 30 Mens National Open Semi Final on Sunday. Unfortunately David was beaten by Eoin Kennedy who went on to win the 60X30 final.

U16 Football Championship

Rhode U16s were heavily defeated by Tullamore 7-16 to 3-4.

Team: Tadhg Galvin, Luke Spollen, Jordan Kilmurray, Harry Jones, Dylan Foy, Aaron McDermott, Ryse Cleere, Evan Rigney, Sean Briody, Joe McBride, Aaron Kellaghan, Jack Kerrigan, Barry Coffey, Gavin Young, Cillian Murphy, Subs Patrick Scully and Shane Dunne.

Minor Football Championship

Rhode Minors travelled to Ferbane on Wednesday evening last where they were beaten 5-23 to 0-07.

Kellogg's Offaly GAA Cul Camps

190 boys and girls took part in the Cúl Camp in Fr. Dowling Park Rhode. The first two days split the stones with sunshine but from Wednesday on the weather changed, but it did not break the spirit of the boys and girls. It was a week jam packed with fun where they showed off their footballing skills to a fine art through out the week. This year again Rhode welcomed Isabelle and Daniel Leavy from New York USA, along with Gearoid Stones (Boston USA), Sam Robertson (Saudi Arabia), Cian and Ryan Trumo Harte (Munich Germany), we were delighted to welcome them to the camp this week and hopefully be back on their holidays with us next year. A big thank you has to go to the fabulous coaches who did a fantastic job throughout the week :

Keith McGuinness Supervisor (Edenderry), Mary Kerrigan ( Rhode), Laura Garry (Rhode), Mark Rigney (Rhode), Aishling Jones (Daingean), Ciara Brady (Edenderry), Shauna Farrelly (Edenderry), Sarah Cummins (Edenderry), Adam Mahon (Edenderry), Ciaran Farrell (Edenderry), Mark Abbott (Edenderry)



A big thank you also goes to Minor Club Secretary Tracey Murphy, Oliver Murphy, Robert Kellaghan and Declan Chippy Nolan for their upkeep on the field and dressing rooms for the summer camp and making sure everything ran smoothly for the coaches.

Fixtures

Wednesday July 26

U14 Football Championship

Rhode V Na Fianna 7:30pm

Venue: Ballinagar

Thursday July 27th

U12

Rhode V Tullamore 7:30 pm

Venue: O'Brien Park

Monday July 31st

U16 Football Championship

Rhode V Edenderry 7:30 pm

Venue: Fr.Dowling Park Rhode

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on July 17 for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 10 20 28 29. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to Killeen’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €100 each.

Karen Curley

Robert Mayon

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws, receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to.

Sympathy

Deepest Sympathy is expressed to the McNamee Family of Rhode on the Passing of Mrs Vera McNamee Tooreen whose funeral mass took place on Friday morning last in St.Peter's Church, Rhode followed by burial to the adjoining cemetery. The deceased was grandmother to Rhode Footballers Fergal and Gareth McNamee. May Vera Rest In Peace.

