Shannonbridge GAA Club Notes (July 24)

Offaly Intermediate Football Championship

Shannonbridge 0-11 Erin rovers 1-15

Shannonbridge fell to their first defeat in the Intermediate Championship on Friday evening last against a very strong Erin Rovers team. Having trailed at one stage by 0-8 to 0-1, we fought back courageously but it was not to be. We are straight through to the Intermediate championship semi-final which will be played in 4 or 5 weeks. Team: Barry Rohan, Willy Keena, Shane Flannery, Christian Brazil, Peadar Kelly, Ronan Hynes, Kieran Flannery, John Egan, Darragh Corbett, Philip Egan, Paul Deeley, Niall Higgins, Jack Darcy, Mikey Corbett & Adrian Kelly.

Subs: Trevor Mahon for P Egan, Gavin Kelly for M Corbett and Paul Maloney for W Keena (black card)

Scorers:

P Deeley 0-7

K Flannery 0-1

M Corbett 0-1

G Kelly 0-2

Club Development

Next Club development meeting on Wednesday, August 9, in Shannonbridge N.S. at 8.30PM. We had a great attendance at last week’s meeting – which proved very constructive. Ideas were put out to the floor by the research committee and our fundraising plan as well as the club development plan will be finalised at the next meeting. As always, Everybody is welcome and we look forward to seeing you there.

Wedding Bells

Shannonbridge GAA would like to wish the very best to Peadar Kelly & Tracy Rohan on their upcoming wedding on Friday. Cheesy has been in flying form this year and no doubt he’ll be throwing some shapes throughout next weekend. The club would like to wish the happy couple all the best for the future.

Social Media

Thanks to everyone for their continued support. Keep posted on Our FB and Twitter pages for weekly updates.

