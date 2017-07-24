St. Vincent's Minor GAA Club Notes (July 24)

Under 8s

St Vincents hosted the Under 8’s blitz on Saturday in Daingean. There was a fine display of football on view. The hosts along with Ballinamere-Durrow and Edenderry produced a lot of skillful and enjoyable football. A big thank you to all parents, supporters, players and coaches for their contribution.

Offaly Under 16s

Offaly Under 16s wrapped up their season successfully on Saturday in Carlow. They beat the home team in the Leinster Shield Final. Congrats to our two team members; Sean Courtney and Jack Kenny.

