Offaly GAA Results (July 22)
Senior A Football Championship Round 4
Gracefield 0-13 1-11 St Rynagh's
Tullamore 1-8 1-8 Edenderry
Senior B Football Championship Round 4
St. Brigid's 1-6 0-16 Tubber
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship
Offaly 2-13 Tipperary 3-13
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship
Westmeath 2-18 Offaly 2-4
