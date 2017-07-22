Offaly GAA Results (July 22)

Offaly GAA

Offaly GAA Results

Senior A Football Championship Round 4
Gracefield 0-13 1-11 St Rynagh's
Tullamore 1-8 1-8 Edenderry

Senior B Football Championship Round 4
St. Brigid's 1-6 0-16 Tubber

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship

Offaly 2-13 Tipperary 3-13

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship

Westmeath 2-18 Offaly 2-4