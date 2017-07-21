Crucial games for Offaly teams in All Ireland Camogie Championships tomorrow

The Offaly Senior and Junior Camogie teams have pivotal games tomorrow as they look to reach the knock-out stages of the their respective championships.

The Offaly Senior team welcome Tipperary to St Brendan's Park for a pivotal derby game. A win for Offaly would all but guarantee them a place in the quarter-finals although, depending on how Limerick fare against Wexford, a draw or even a narrow defeat might be good enough.

That thought however is sure not to enter Offaly's heads as they prepare for the game which throws in at the later time of 5.30pm in St Brendan's Park.

At 2pm tomorrow, the Offaly Junior team make the trip to Mullingar to take on Westmeath. Offaly have two games remaining but a win tomorrow against a strong Westmeath side would leave them in pole position to grab a place in the quarter-finals.



Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship (Group 2)

Offaly v Tipperary, St. Brendan’s Park, Birr, 5.30pm, Eamon Cassidy (Derry)



Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship (Group 1)

Westmeath v Offaly, Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2.00pm, Con O’ Ceadaigh (Wicklow)