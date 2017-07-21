Offaly GAA results for the week so far
Offaly GAA
Junior A Football Championship Knockout Quarter Final
Clara 1-15 2-14 Birr
Junior B Football Competition Group 1 Round 5
Clonbullogue 1-9 2-3 Kinnitty
Tullamore 2-1 5-9 Rhode
SEE ALSO: How they stand in the Offaly Senior A and B Football Championships ahead of this weekend's games
Junior C Football Competition Group 1 Play Off
Erin Rovers 2-12 1-9 Cappincur
Minor A Football Championship Group 1 Round 3
Tullamore 0-4 2-18 Ballinamere/Durrow
St Broughan's 4-17 1-6 St Vincent's
Minor A Football Championship Group 2 Round 3
St Manchan's Gaels 0-8 3-14 Edenderry
Ferbane/Belmont 5-23 0-7 Rhode
Minor B Football Competition Round 1
Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-7 1-7 St Rynagh's
U-14A Hurling Championship Round 5
Kilcormac-Killoughey 4-7 3-6 CRC Gaels
Ballinamere/Durrow 7-15 4-4 Coolderry
U14B Hurling Competition Round 5
Shinrone 4-8 5-9 Ferbane/Belmont
Kinnitty 7-16 2-5 Na Fianna
Division 3 Hurling League Group 1 Round 5
Kilcormac-Killoughey 3-17 1-17 Crinkill
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on