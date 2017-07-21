How they stand in the Offaly Senior A and B Football Championships ahead of this weekend's games

Offaly GAA

Senior A Football Championship Fixtures

Saturday
Gracefield v St Rynagh's; O Connor Park; Tullamore 5:30pm; Referee: Alan Mc Knight
Tullamore v Edenderry, O Connor Park, Tullamore 7pm; Referee: David Walsh

Sunday
Cappincur v Ferbane; O Connor Park; Tullamore; 11am; Referee: Fintan Pierce
Rhode v Clara; O Connor Park; Tullamore; 12:30pm; Referee: Gerard Keyes

Senior B Football Championship Fixtures

Friday

Bracknagh v Na Seamróga; Geashill 7:30pm; Referee: Eamon O Connor

Saturday 
St. Brigid's v Tubber; Daingean 6:30pm; Referee: Joey Deehan

Sunday
Beal Atha Chomair v Raheen; Mucklagh; 6pm; Referee: David Walsh
Walsh Island v Durrow; Ballycommon; 6pm; Referee: Chris Dwyer