Home draws for four Offaly teams in Leinster Club Championships

The draws have been made for the 2017 Leinster Club Championships and those draws have been kind to whichever teams eventually prevail in their respective championships.

Four of Offaly's Club Champions will have home advantage in the opening rounds with some also having potential home games in the next round if they get through

The Offaly Senior Football champions will start their campaign with a home game against the eventual Laois champions. The winners of that game will also have a home quarter-final against the Kildare champions

The Offaly Senior Hurling champions will play host to the winners in Westmeath. The the winners of that game advance to the semi-final clash with the winners of the game between the Carlow and Laois champions.

The Dublin, Wexford and Kilkenny champions are all on the other side of the draw.

In Intermediate Football the Offaly Senior B winners will open their campaign at home to the Kilkenny Senior Champions. The winners of that game will face the Westmeath Intermediate champions in the next round.

Also at home with be the eventual Offaly Intermediate Football champions who have a home game against Longford in the opening round of the Leinster Club Junior Football Championship. The winners of that game will have a home quarter-final against the Kildare champions.

Only one Offaly team will face an away game in the opening round. Whoever wins the Offaly Intermediate Hurling championship will be away to the winners of the game between Westmeath and Louth in the quarter-final of the Leinster Junior Club Championship.