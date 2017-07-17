St. Vincent's Minor GAA Club Notes (July 17)

Cul Camp Skills Development

Daingean Parish Cul Camp 2017 took place last week in Daingean GAA pitch, and hosted a maximum capacity of 140 children daily. A lot of development and enjoyment was gained by all, and the good weather was a bonus. A hearty thanks and credit to Keith McGuinness and Liam O'Reilly from the Offaly Games development ,and all the trainers including our own Aisling Jones from the Parish. Many thanks also to Daingean GAA for the facilities and all who volunteered in any way. Finally, a huge well done to all the children and parents for attending and making this such a great annual event.

Annual Church Gate Collecction

Our recent church gate collection was very well supported. A big thanks for all the contributions received from around the parish.

U12s

Last weekend our u12s flew the club colours with honour at the Fergus Hopkins Tournament - Round Towers, Kildare. Having gained two wins after games against; Palatine of Carlow, Carrick of Longford and Westport, they qualified for the quarter final stage. They faced the host club Round Towers in the quarter final. Following a thrilling game of football they were defeated by 4-6 to 2-4. It was a fantastic experience for the lads, and they should be really proud of their performances.

Minors

St Vincent’s got their minor championship off to a winning start in Cappincur last Wednesday night with a four-point win over Clara. A young Vincent’s side made a slow start and were three points to no score down after 10 minutes. Points from Sean Courtney and Bill Carroll brought them back in to the game and both sides traded scores for the rest of the half with the away side just ahead at the break. Vincent’s levelled the game after half time but were caught by a sucker punch when Clara hit the back of the net .But the home team never gave up and came back strong with points from Courtney, Carroll and Adam O’Connor. Leading by one point with time up Vincent’s clinched the game with a goal from Sean Courtney. Final Score St Vincent’s 1-18 ,Clara 1-14 .They now play St Broughans away on July 19.

Team: P. Scally, E.Spillane, C.Farrell, P.Hayes,J.Kenny,A.Bracken, S.Flynn, W.Maher, A.Bolger, C.Darcy, B.Carroll, C.Evans, C O’Brien, S.Courtney, J.Donoghue. Subs used: C. McKnight, A. O’Connor, A. Byrne.