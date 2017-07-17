Edenderry GAA Club Notes (July 17)

Fixtures

MFC

St. Manchans Vs. Edenderry

Wed. 19 th Jul @7.30pm – Pullogh

U16 HC

Tullamore Vs. Edenderry

Fri. 21 st Jul @7.30pm – Tullamore

SFC

Edenderry Vs. Tullamore

Sat. 22 nd Jul @7.30pm – OCP

U16 Ladies Champ

Edenderry Vs. Naomh Ciaran

Sun. 23 rd Jul @12.00pm

MFC Semi Final

Edenderry 10-18 Gracefield 1-07

MFC ROUND 2

Edenderry 1-16

Ferbane/Belmont 1-14

Edenderry's minor footballers recorded their second win of the championship with a two point victory over Ferbane on Wednesday evening. The reds trailed their opponents 0-2 to 0-0 before levelling the game, but Ferbane went back in front 0-4 0-2 before the reds sparked into life and took the lead after a terrific goal from Conor McCarthy.

Edenderry held a 1-8 0-6 lead at half time but this Ferbane are very strong and as expected they came back into the game with a goal from Offaly minor Cian Johnson and it was a draw game 1-12 a piece with just ten minutes to go.

However, two good scores from Jack Brady and an excellent point from substitute Shane Cummins helped seal a memorable victory for the young reds.

Team: Gary Gorman, Briain Nolan, Eoin Dunne, Adao Dafe, Diarmaid Egan, Jamie Coates, Ruairi Egan, Gary Farrell, Cathal Farrell, Conor McCarthy, Darren Quinn, Ciaran Nolan, Daniel Lowry, Cian Farrell, Jack Brady.

Subs used: Conor Maher, Shane Cummins

DIV. 3 JUNIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Shamrocks...........0-11

Edenderry............2-14

The junior footballers recorded a 2-14 to 0-11 point win over Shamrocks in Mucklagh on Tuesday night in the Division 3 league. Team: Mark Young, Andrew Forde, Paul Hanlon, David Cummins, Diarmaid Meleady, Andrew Moloney, Aaron O'Connell, Evan Kelly, Ciaran Farrell, Jamie Dolan, Eoin Farrell, Padraig Foy, John Gorman, Basil Malone, Ciaran Hurley

SENIOR FOOTBALL CHALLENGE

Moorefield............2-14

Edenderry..............2-17

Edenderry came out on the correct side of a high scoring challenge game on Friday evening at Moorefield grounds. The opposition started well with an early goal but Edenderry proceeded to kick some great points and the sides went in level 1-7 to 0-10 at half time. Sean Doyle landed five points from play in the first half. Moorefield led for most of the second period but Edenderry finished strongly and sealed the game with a well taken penalty from Sean Moriarty. Ciaran Hurley made a big impact when introduced and scored a great goal. This was a good workout for Edenderry ahead of the championship meeting against Tullamore on Saturday.

U16 LADIES

Edenderry 9-07

Naomh Maloise 3-10

Congratulations to our 16 girls who had a 9-07 to 3-10 victory over Naomh Maloise in the Championship last Thursday evening in Ballinagar. This victory all but sees Edenderry through to the Semi- Final stage. Best of luck to all involved for the remainder of the Championship

U8 BOYS

Our U8 Boys took part in an excellent Blitz in Clonard on Saturday last. The recently developed St. Finian’s Park in Clonard acted as an excellent venue and our players were thrilled to take part. The Blitz involved some great games against local opposition including Clonard, Kinnegad & Balyna and other local teams. Our players acquitted themselves well and their on-going development with weekly coaching is working well.

U10 BOYS

The U10 Boys participated in a fantastic Blitz in Gracefield on Saturday last. There were numerous teams from the surrounding area participating and the Edenderry lads acquitted themselves very well. The games are excellent for the players development and there are many more upcoming in the coming weeks.

U12 BOYS

Our U12 Boys were in Rochfortbridge last Saturday to play their hosts in a series of games. This followed a home game against Kinnegad last week. This group are getting many opportunities to hone their skills and with more games upcoming their weekly improvement is noticeable.

CÚL REDZ

CÚL REDZ continues every Saturday morning 10.30am in the GAA pitch. This wonderful coaching nursery is open to boys and girls aged 4-8 yrs and is an excellent introduction to Gaelic Games.

GAA KELLOGG’S CÚL CAMP

Next Monday July 24–Friday, July 28, sees Edenderry GAA host their annual CÚL CAMP. This is an excellent camp that runs daily from 10am – 2pm. Places are still available for those wishing to book on-line www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie.

PITCH DEVELOPMENTS

Our new pitches at Carrick Esker continue to grow in nicely. The surface is perfect and the grass cover has thickened to levels where light use in now recommended. We are hopeful that planning approval will be forthcoming in a few weeks which will allows us to move in and complete the ancillary works. The erection of goalposts, ball stops, pitchside boundary fencing and new entrance gates will transform the site.

EDENDERRY GAA BINGO – EVERY SUNDAY

Edenderry GAA Bingo continues every Sunday evening at 8pm in the Pavilion. This very well attended Bingo has major cash prizes on offer through 10 games and various Jackpot games. Massive payout guaranteed every week. Reminder to any members that are interested in helping out that extra pairs of hands are most welcome from 7pm every Sunday.

LOTTO RESULTS

There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot at this weeks draw so next weeks Jackpot will be €9900. 6 players matched 3 numbers and won €35 each. They were Kitty Hughes, Tommy Cummins, Marie O'Neill, Donal Quinn, Liz Young and Terry Brennan.

SYMPATHIES

Deepest sympathy to the Keyes Family on the recent loss of Tommy, he was a great supporter & friend of the club and very proud of his families involvement over the years.