Rhode GAA club notes (July 17)

Division 2 League

Rhode had a 4-13 to 0-13 win over Clonbullogue on Tuesday evening last in Fr.Dowling Park.

Team: Phil O'Connell, David Rigney, Dylan Kavanagh, Emmett Mayon, Jack Murphy, James Murphy, Mark Rigney, Aidan Brereton, Darren Garry, Gareth McNamee, Shane Lowry, Dan O'Brien, Stephen Hannon, Donal Hickey, Ruairi McNamee, Subs Niall Cole for Dan O'Brien, Mossie Muldoon for James Coffey, Dean Morris for Phil O'Connell.

Minor Football Championship

Rhode Minor Footballers had a fantastic win over Na Fianna on Wednesday evening last in Fr.Dowling Park on a score-line of 8-12 to 0-08. Rhode gave an excellent footballing display and the win gives them a great boost going into rest of their championship games.

Rhode U14s

Rhode U14s were beaten by St.Broughans 7-19 to 4-03. Rhode stuck with them for a good part of the game but unfortunately couldn't keep it going.

Rhode U10s

Rhode U10 Footballers played Gracefield on Saturday at the opening of Gracefields new facilities . A great day was had many thanks to Gracefield for the invitation.



Offaly Senior Football Championship

Rhode Senior Footballers take on Clara this Sunday July 23 in Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park Tullamore at 12:30pm.

Offaly Intermediate Football Championship

Rhode Intermediates play Doon in the final round of group games on Friday July 21 in Tubber at 7:30pm.

Offaly Junior B Football Championship

Rhode Junior Bs Take on Tullamore in their final group game on Thursday Night July 20 in O'Brien Park Tullamore at 7:30pm.

Minor A Football Championship

Rhode Minors play Ferbane on Wednesday July 20 in Ferbane at 7:30pm. Support for all the games would be appreciated.

Offaly GAA Cul Camps

The annual Rhode GAA Cul Camp take place this week in Fr Dowling Park with over 180 participants taking part. The camp starts each day at 10am and ends at 2.30pm. It is a wonderful experience for the 6 to 12 year old boys and girls to play games, meet new friends and practice the skills of our native games.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on July 10 for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 6 8 22 30. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to Doyle’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €200:

Paul Hanley

