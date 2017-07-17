Ballycumber GAA Club Notes (July 17)

Cork2Clara

Stephen Kelly intends to walk the 217km from Cork City to Clara to raise funds for cancer charities. He hopes to arrive in Clara in time to attend the celebration of his mother's 90th Birthday on July 27. Stephen will leave Mayfield GAA at 10.30am on Saturday, July 22 and would welcome any help on his way home. He is appealing to GAA clubs to sponsor him at the rate of €1 per km. Also there will be collection buckets in each of the towns he passes through and anyone wishing to donate on line can do so on https://www.gofundme.com/walking-home-for-90=en-IE

Stephen decided to undertake this effort to raise badly needed funds for cancer charities because his family like many others have been affected by the scourge of cancer. His brother Kevin who was manager of the London GAA Centre in Ruislip and very well known to many Irish people living in London and the many visitors to Ruislip was diagnosed with a Grade 4 Glioblastoma Brain Tumour at 54 years old and his father died of cancer at 54.

We wish Stephen well on his journey.

Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior B Football Championship

Best of luck to our senior footballers who play against Raheen next weekend

Mind Over Maher

Congratulations and best wishes to Conor Maher on the recent relocation of Mind Over Maher Centre of Sports Excellence to Ballycumber Road, Clara in the premises formerly occupied by Clara Sport and Leisure Centre. Mind Over Maher Centre of Sports Excellence offers Private Personal Training Studio, Personal Fitness, 2 Squash Courts, Snooker Room and Outdoor Astro Turf Area. Contact Conor on 0579331240 or on Facebook.

Lotto

Play lotto on line at www.locallotto.ie/Ballycumber or buy tickets in local Shops, Pubs or from usual lotto sellers. Thank you for your continued support.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.