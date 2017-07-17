The weekend's Offaly GAA Results
Liberty Insurance All Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship
Offaly 4-20 Waterford 0-4
Liberty Insurance All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship
Offaly 0-11 Cork 1-13
Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Lusmagh 0-12 2-28 Coolderry
Kinnitty 0-14 0-15 Kilcormac-Killoughey
Birr 4-27 0-13 Na Seamróga
Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Belmont 3-19 2-19 Shinrone
Clodiagh Gaels 1-15 7-24 Seir Kieran
St Rynagh's 3-21 0-12 Tullamore
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Kilcormac-Kil. 1-13 1-14 Seir Kieran
Coolderry 4-12 0-10 Clodiagh Gaels
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Drumcullen 1-17 0-16 St Rynagh's
Brosna Gales 1-21 0-13 Birr
Ballinamere 3-16 2-10 Ballyskenagh/Killavilla
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1
Crinkill 1-17 2-9 Kilcormac-Killoughey
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2
St Rynagh's Hurling Club 1-12 1-12 Kinnitty
Gracefield 5-7 3-11 Ballinamere
Junior B Hurling Competition Group 1
Brosna Gales 3-9 2-10 Clodiagh Gaels
Clodiagh Gaels 2-15 0-13 Drumcullen
Lusmagh 1-5 3-15 Brosna Gales
U16B Hurling Competition
Na Seamróga 0-13 0-12 Clara
