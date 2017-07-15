Offaly GAA Results (July 12-14)
Offaly GAA Results
Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Lusmagh GAA 0-12 2-28 Coolderry GAA
Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Belmont GAA 3-19 2-19 Shinrone
Check out the rest of the weekend's fixtures by clicking here
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Coolderry GAA 4-12 0-10 Clodiagh Gaels
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Brosna Gales 1-21 0-13 Birr
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
St Rynagh's Hurling Club 1-12 1-12 Kinnitty
Gracefield 5-7 3-11 Ballinamere
Junior B Hurling Competition Group 1 Round 4
Brosna Gales 3-9 2-10 Clodiagh Gaels
Minor A Football Championship Group 1 Round 2
St Vincent's 1-18 1-14 Clara
Ballinamere/Durrow 1-10 1-8 St Broughan's
Minor A Football Championship Group 2 Round 2
Rhode 8-12 0-8 Na Fianna Minor Club
Edenderry 1-16 1-14 Ferbane/Belmont
Minor B Football Competition Round 2
Shamrocks 3-5 5-8 Kilcormac-Killoughey
U16A Hurling Championship Round 5
Shinrone 1-15 1-8 Tullamore
Birr 1-9 5-11 Kilcormac-Killoughey
U16A Hurling Championship Round 5
Ferbane/Belmont 4-16 2-3 Coolderry
U14A Football Championship Round 5
Tullamore 2-7 5-8 Na Fianna Minor Club
Clara 5-15 2-7 St Manchan's Gaels
Rhode 4-3 7-19 St Broughan's
U14B Football Competition Round 5
Ferbane/Belmont 3-9 7-6 Ballinamere/Durrow
Kilcormac-Killoughey 7-23 2-3 St Vincent's
St Rynagh's Football 10-5 9-11 Shamrocks
Ballycumber/Tubber 12-13 0-8 Gracefield
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on