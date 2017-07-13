Offaly GAA Fixtures (July 13-July 17)

It's a big weekend on the hurling front with games across the championships from Senior to Junior B. Here are all the fixtures up to and including Monday.

Thursday, July 13

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship

Clodiagh Gaels v Coolderry Killurin 7.30pm Martin Walsh

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Championship

Gracefield v Ballinamere Gracefield 8pm Noel Cooney

St Rynagh’s v Kinnitty Banagher 8pm Kieran Dooley

U-12 Hurling League

Lusmagh v Clara Lusmagh 7.30pm Declan Cooke

Check out how they stand in the Offaly senior hurling Championship ahead of this weekend's games by clicking here

Friday, July 14

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship

Lusmagh v Coolderry Crinkle 8pm Declan Cooke

Belmont v Shinrone Kinnitty 8pm Kieran Dooley

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship

Brosna Gaels v Birr Kilcormac 8pm David McLoughlin

Bridge House Hotel U16A Hurling Championship

St Rynagh’s v Na Fianna Banagher 7.30pm John Heffernan

Birr v Kilcormac/Killoughey Birr 7.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly

Ferbane/Belmont v Coolderry Moystown 7.30pm Ger Connors

Shinrone v Tullamore Kinnitty 6.15pm Declan Ward

Bridge House Hotel U-14B Football Competition

Ballycumber/Tubber v Gracefield Tubber 7.30pm Pat Fleming

Saturday, July 15

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship

Birr v Shamrocks Rath 7pm Shane Guinan

Kinnitty v Kilcormac/Killoughey BNM OCP 7pm Kieran Dooley

Linesmen: Ger Connors & Jimmy O’Grady

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Seir Kieran BNM OCP 5.30pm Ciaran Groome Linesmen: Tony Carroll & John McDonnell

Drumcullen v St Rynagh’s Carrig 7pm Joey Deehan

Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League Play Off (Extra Time must be played)

Bracknagh v Gracefield Bracknagh 7pm Pauric Pierce

Bridge House Hotel U-16B Hurling Competition

Shamrocks v Clara Rahan 4.30pm Garrett Kelly

Sunday, July 16

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship

Clodiagh Gaels v Seir Kieran Moystown 12noon Kieran Pat Kelly

Tullamore v St Rynagh’s Moystown 1.30pm Simon Whelahan

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship

Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v Ballinamere Clareen 6.30pm Ger Connors



Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Championship

Shamrocks v Shinrone Rahan 11am Marius Stones

Crinkle v Kilcormac/Killoughey Crinkle 11am David McLoughlin

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Competition

Clodiagh Gaels v Drumcullen Killeigh 6.30pm Ciaran Groome

Lusmagh v Brosna Gaels Lusmagh 6.30pm Martin Walsh

Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League

Tubber v Daingean Tubber 11am Noel Kelly

Monday, July 17

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship

Carrig & Riverstown v Clara Rath 8pm Adam Kinahan

Bridge House Hotel U16A Football Championship

Na Fianna v Clara Ballinagar 7.30pm Pat Gallagher

Edenderry v Ferbane/Belmont Edenderry 7.30pm Paurig Gallagher

Tullamore v Rhode O’Brien Pk 7.30pm Chris Dwyer

St Vincent’s v Kilcormac/Killoughey Ballycommon 7.30pm Davy Walsh

Bridge House Hotel U16B Football Competition

St Rynagh’s v Ballinamere/Durrow Cloghan 7.30pm Tom Anderson

Birr v St Broughan’s Birr 7.30pm Martin Conroy

St Manchan Gaels v Gracefield Tubber 7.30pm Paul Jordan