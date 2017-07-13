Offaly GAA Fixtures (July 13-July 17)
It's a big weekend on the hurling front with games across the championships from Senior to Junior B. Here are all the fixtures up to and including Monday.
Thursday, July 13
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship
Clodiagh Gaels v Coolderry Killurin 7.30pm Martin Walsh
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Championship
Gracefield v Ballinamere Gracefield 8pm Noel Cooney
St Rynagh’s v Kinnitty Banagher 8pm Kieran Dooley
U-12 Hurling League
Lusmagh v Clara Lusmagh 7.30pm Declan Cooke
Check out how they stand in the Offaly senior hurling Championship ahead of this weekend's games by clicking here
Friday, July 14
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship
Lusmagh v Coolderry Crinkle 8pm Declan Cooke
Belmont v Shinrone Kinnitty 8pm Kieran Dooley
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship
Brosna Gaels v Birr Kilcormac 8pm David McLoughlin
Bridge House Hotel U16A Hurling Championship
St Rynagh’s v Na Fianna Banagher 7.30pm John Heffernan
Birr v Kilcormac/Killoughey Birr 7.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly
Ferbane/Belmont v Coolderry Moystown 7.30pm Ger Connors
Shinrone v Tullamore Kinnitty 6.15pm Declan Ward
Bridge House Hotel U-14B Football Competition
Ballycumber/Tubber v Gracefield Tubber 7.30pm Pat Fleming
Saturday, July 15
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship
Birr v Shamrocks Rath 7pm Shane Guinan
Kinnitty v Kilcormac/Killoughey BNM OCP 7pm Kieran Dooley
Linesmen: Ger Connors & Jimmy O’Grady
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Seir Kieran BNM OCP 5.30pm Ciaran Groome Linesmen: Tony Carroll & John McDonnell
Drumcullen v St Rynagh’s Carrig 7pm Joey Deehan
Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League Play Off (Extra Time must be played)
Bracknagh v Gracefield Bracknagh 7pm Pauric Pierce
Bridge House Hotel U-16B Hurling Competition
Shamrocks v Clara Rahan 4.30pm Garrett Kelly
Sunday, July 16
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship
Clodiagh Gaels v Seir Kieran Moystown 12noon Kieran Pat Kelly
Tullamore v St Rynagh’s Moystown 1.30pm Simon Whelahan
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship
Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v Ballinamere Clareen 6.30pm Ger Connors
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Championship
Shamrocks v Shinrone Rahan 11am Marius Stones
Crinkle v Kilcormac/Killoughey Crinkle 11am David McLoughlin
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Competition
Clodiagh Gaels v Drumcullen Killeigh 6.30pm Ciaran Groome
Lusmagh v Brosna Gaels Lusmagh 6.30pm Martin Walsh
Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League
Tubber v Daingean Tubber 11am Noel Kelly
Monday, July 17
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship
Carrig & Riverstown v Clara Rath 8pm Adam Kinahan
Bridge House Hotel U16A Football Championship
Na Fianna v Clara Ballinagar 7.30pm Pat Gallagher
Edenderry v Ferbane/Belmont Edenderry 7.30pm Paurig Gallagher
Tullamore v Rhode O’Brien Pk 7.30pm Chris Dwyer
St Vincent’s v Kilcormac/Killoughey Ballycommon 7.30pm Davy Walsh
Bridge House Hotel U16B Football Competition
St Rynagh’s v Ballinamere/Durrow Cloghan 7.30pm Tom Anderson
Birr v St Broughan’s Birr 7.30pm Martin Conroy
St Manchan Gaels v Gracefield Tubber 7.30pm Paul Jordan
