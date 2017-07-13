How they stand in the Offaly senior hurling Championship ahead of this weekend's games
Offaly Senior Hurling Championship table
The Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship returns this weekend with six games across the two groups with the big one being between Kilcormac/Killoughey and Kinnitty who both have 100% records in Group 1.
Here are the fixtures for the weekend and a look at the tables as they stand after two rounds
Friday
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship
Lusmagh v Coolderry Crinkle 8pm Declan Cooke
Belmont v Shinrone Kinnitty 8pm Kieran Dooley
Saturday
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship
Birr v Shamrocks Rath 7pm Shane Guinan
Kinnitty v Kilcormac/Killoughey BNM OCP 7pm Kieran Dooley. Linesmen: Ger Connors & Jimmy O’Grady
Sunday
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship
Clodiagh Gaels v Seir Kieran Moystown 12noon Kieran Pat Kelly
Tullamore v St Rynagh’s Moystown 1.30pm Simon Whelahan
