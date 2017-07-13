How they stand in the Offaly senior hurling Championship ahead of this weekend's games

Offaly Senior Hurling Championship table

The Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship returns this weekend with six games across the two groups with the big one being between Kilcormac/Killoughey and Kinnitty who both have 100% records in Group 1.

Here are the fixtures for the weekend and a look at the tables as they stand after two rounds

Friday

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship

Lusmagh v Coolderry Crinkle 8pm Declan Cooke  

Belmont v Shinrone Kinnitty 8pm Kieran Dooley  

Saturday

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship

Birr v Shamrocks Rath 7pm Shane Guinan

Kinnitty v Kilcormac/Killoughey BNM OCP 7pm Kieran Dooley. Linesmen: Ger Connors & Jimmy O’Grady

Sunday

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship

Clodiagh Gaels v Seir Kieran Moystown 12noon Kieran Pat Kelly 

Tullamore v St Rynagh’s Moystown 1.30pm Simon Whelahan