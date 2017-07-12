Ballycumber GAA Club Notes (July 12)

Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior B Football Championship

Tubber 1-10 Ballycumber 2-7

An amazing comeback from Ballycumber in the second half of this game played in Clara on Sunday evening saw them snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat. The standard of football in the first half was very poor and even though Tubber were in complete control of the game their shooting let them down badly.

Ballycumber relied on two pointed frees by Joe Lowry and another pointed free by Cormac Quinn for their first half tally, while Tubber had 1-5 on the scoreboard. The introduction of Karl Daly and Chris McDonald, and later Adrian Kelly, added strength and experience to the Ballycumber team. Karl dominated the half back area and came forward with the ball at every opportunity. Chris attracted a lot of attention from opponents and added stability to the midfield area. This brought Joe Lowry, Gary Larkin and Fergal Daly into the game and with Adrian’s ability to carry the ball forward, Ballycumber became a more dangerous attacking force.

Joe pointed three frees which were won by players trying to break the tackle. Gary Larkin caught the ball close to goal and despite three attempts by his colleagues they could not force the ball over the line. Sean Hackett got on the end of a pass across the goals from Joe to put the ball in the corner of the net.

Tubber added two points to their total in the second half, at least one could have been a goal. Nigel Grennan scored a great point on the turn which could have slipped into the net. With time almost up Fergal Daly raced through the defence to bury the ball into the net giving the goalkeeper no chance. The comeback should give the players and management a lot of encouragement.

Team: Peter Dunne, Diarmuid Donoghue, Jack Quinn, Emmet Kelly, Sean Hackett, Nigel Grennan, Ethan Keena, Sean Corcoran, Michael Egan, Cormac Quinn, Ritchie Dunne, Gary Larkin, Luke Gavin Mangan, Fergal Daly, Joe Lowry, Karl Daly, Chris McDonald, Adrian Kelly, Colin Daly, Tom Corcoran.

Junior B Football Competition

The Tubber v Ballycumber game was fixed for Friday evening in Tubber. It was later rearranged to be played on Sunday at 12 noon. Because of injuries to senior players and with limited player numbers it was impossible to field a team to fulfil the game. Despite a reasonable request to fixture makers to have the game played on another date, our request was refused. We are very disappointed that players who for one reason or another cannot devote the time required to play at a higher level, were denied a game.

A Walkers Guide to Ballycumber Past

Thanks to everyone who has bought a copy of the book, the History Group are delighted with the response to the book and the level of sales. Copies are on sale at 10 euro each at the Post Office in Gussie's in Ballycumber and from Offaly History, Bury Quay, Tullamore and from committee members.

Lotto

The numbers drawn this week were 12,14,24,27.No jackpot winner, one match three. Next week’s draw will be held in Stewarts on Monday night at 10pm for a jackpot of €17,800. Play Ballycumber GAA lotto on line at www.locallotto.ie/Ballycumber or buy tickets from local Shops, pubs and from usual lotto sellers.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.