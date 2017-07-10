Rhode GAA Club Notes (July 10)

Senior Football Championship

Rhode Senior footballers continued their winning ways beating Ferbane in BNM O'Connor Park 1-15 to 2-09 on Saturday.

Team: Ken Garry, Brian Darby, Shane Sullivan, Dylan Kavanagh, Anton Sullivan, Ciaran Heavey, Niall Darby, Alan McNamee, Conor McNamee, James McPadden, Niall McNamee, Pauric Sullivan, Paul McPadden, Ruairi McNamee, Stephen Hannon, Subs used: Jake Kavanagh, for Ciaran Heavey, Darren Garry for Paul McPadden, Gareth McNamee for James McPadden Ciaran Heavey for Shane Sullivan Shane Lowry for Ciaran Heavey.

Intermediate Football Championship

Rhode Intermediates were defeated by Tullamore 6-08 to 1-07 in Ballycommon on Sunday evening last. A massive thank you to all who togged out for the Intermediates.

Team: Phil O'Connell, Mossie Muldoon, David Rigney, Emmett Mayon, Jack Murphy, James Coffey, Luke Doyle, Aidan Brereton, David Hope, Keith Murphy, Anthony Kilmurray, Frank Glennon, Dan O'Brien, Paul O'Rourke, Dean Morris. Subs used: Ian Nugent for Mossie Muldoon, Mark Hynes for Keith Murphy, Mark Conroy for Dean Morris, Ronan Heavey for Frank Glennon.

Junior B Football Championship

Rhode's Junior B team drew with Clonbulloge 9 points each. Rhode were unlucky not to win the game.

Team: Eddie McDonald , Fergal McNamee, John Murphy, Derek Cocoman, Karl Green, Joe Spollen, Carl Hannon, Brendan Curley, JP McLoughlin, Peter Murphy, Colin Kerrigan, Keith Kerrigan, Dan Reilly, Wayne Leavy, Robert Leavy. Subs used: Kieran Hope for Carl Hannon, Liam Grennan for Wayne Leavy.

U8 Jersey Presentation

On Wednesday evening last Paddy Stones of P.Stones Construction USA presented Rhode U8s with a set of team Jerseys and tops for the Team management. The club would like to thank Paddy for his continued support of Rhode GAA. To mark the occasion Chairman Joe Malone presented the U8s with Rhode socks.

Rhode U8s

On Saturday last Rhode U8s travelled to Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park to take part in a blitz where they played Clara and St.Vincent's. While still a young team, the boys gave a great footballing display in the green and gold and as always did their club proud.

Team: Szymon Boilizuch, Gavin Mayon, Brogan Murphy, Tadhg McNamee, Cillian Lynch, Rhys Galvin, Zachary Hogan, Bobby Kellaghan, Dylan McLoughlin, Joe Delaney, Fionn Kilmurray, Sam Flanagan, Noah Burke, Eanna Malone, Jake Murphy, Rodhan Swaine, Jack Curley. Get Well wishes are sent to Jake Gowran and Oisin Quinn who could not be with their team mates on Saturday. A Big Thank you to Offaly GAA and especially Liam O'Reilly and Keith McGuinness for organising a great blitz. Last but not least the U8 Management team of Jack Kilmurray, Fergal McNamee, Emmet Mayon, David Malone, Dec Curley, John Burke, PJ Quinn, Patrick Hogan. For their work and commitment today and always with the team.

U16 Football Championship

Rhode U16s were heavily defeated by Na Fianna on a score-line of 5-19 to 1-03 on Monday evening last.

Team: Tadhg Galvin, Jordan Kilmurray, Luke Spollen, Harry Jones, Dylan Foy, Aaron McDermot, Ryse Cleere, Evan Rigney, Sean Briody, Joe McBride, Aaron Kellaghan, Barry Coffey, Shane Dunne, Jack Kerrigan Cillian Murphy, Subs Patrick Scully, Liam Curley, Dylan Kilmurray, Shane Murphy.

Fixtures

Wednesday, July 12

Minor Football Championship Rd 1

Rhode V Na Fianna 7: 30 pm

Venue: Fr.Dowling Park Rhode

Monday July 17:

U16 Football Championship

Rhode V Tullamore 7:30 pm

Venue: O'Brien Park Tullamore

Offaly GAA Cul Camps

The annual Rhode GAA Cul Camp will commence in Fr Dowling Park on Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21. The camp will start each day at 10am and ends at 2.30pm. It is a wonderful experience for the 6 to 12 year old boys and girls to play games meet new friends and to practice the skills of our native games. The camp in Rhode is recognised as a top class camp. For further information please contact Tracy Murphy Minor Club secretary or or Offaly GAA Cul Camp organiser/coach Liam O'Reilly on 087407212. You can also get further details at gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on July 3 for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 3 12 21 29. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to O’Toole’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €70 each

Marie Fitsgerald

McManus Family

John Jones Jnr

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws, receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to.

