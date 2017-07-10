Offaly Camogie Notes (July 10)

Social Media

Results

All-Ireland U16 b Championship: Offaly 3-15 Kilkenny 1-6. Liberty Insurance Premier Junior Camogie Championship: Dublin 3-10 Offaly 0-5.

Fixtures

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championship Senior: Offaly vs Cork

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship Offaly vs Waterford. Details TBC for both games.

Offaly u14 Development Squad

The Offaly U14 girls were crowned shield winners at the Dublin blitz in Portmarnock on Saturday last. In the group games Offaly defeated Carlow 1-06 to 1-03 and Cork on a scoreline of 4-03 to 3-03 but lost to Antrim 4-03 to 2-04. In the semi final Offaly beat Dublin's A academy side 3-01 to 1-01. In the final Offaly took on another Dublin academy team and won 1-02 to 1-00.

Puc Fada

Kilcormac/Killoughey's Jane Lowry was presented at a recent Offaly camogie county board meeting for winning the Offaly u16 puc fada and coming fourth in Leinster.

