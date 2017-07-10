Edenderry GAA Club Notes (July 10)

Development Update

With growing season in full swing our ground staff have been extremely busy keeping on top of all the grass across the clubs facilities. Due to a planning delay works on the new lands are on hold but we are confident that will change in the coming weeks. In April the club received a request for Further Information from Offaly County Council. In relation to certain aspects of our planning application. In recent weeks we have been meeting with Officials from Offaly County Council in order to resolve the outstanding issues. We are pleased to announce that we have made a formal response and we are now due a decision by July 13 next. We are hopeful of a positive decision and if successful we aim to immediately set about completing works on site. This will involve the erection of new entrance, boundary fencing, goalposts, ball stops, pitch side fencing, pathways and car parking. The pitches themselves are in excellent condition and are thickening up nicely. Some of our adult teams will be using the pitches for training purposes shortly, however for health and safety reasons our underage teams won't be able to use the pitches until such time as all the works on site are complete. At this stage we are hopeful this would be before the end of the season.

Offaly senior football championship

Edenderry 1-14

Gracefield 2-10

An injury time point from midfielder Jordan Hayes secured the two points for Edenderry on Friday night in tightly contested round 3 of the Offaly senior football championship.

Team: Brian Quinlan, Alan Pender, Daniel Nolan, Sean Pender, Mark Abbott, David Brady, Eoin Dunne, Jordan Hayes (0-2), Richie Dalton, Oran Lawton (0-1), Cian Farrell (0-1), Ciaran Hurley (0-3), Sean Moriarty, Aaron McDonnell (1-1), Sean Doyle (0-6, 2f). Subs: Adam Mahon for Sean Moriarty, Ciaran Farrell for Cian Farrell, Keith McGuinness for Sean Pender (inj)

Offaly Ladies championship

Rhode 0-2

Edenderry 1-7

Our senior ladies had a great victory over Rhode on Thursday night on a scoreline of 1-7 0-2. Well done to all involved.

Edenderry Ladies Gaa Fun Run

Edenderry Ladies GAA are having a fun run on Sunday, July 23 at 11am. €10 Entry, Race timing will be performed and refreshments will also be served.

Edenderry GAA Golf Classic

Edenderry are have a Fundraiser Golf Classic in Edenderry Golf Club on the first Friday in September. Contact any member of the GAA Committee if you are interested in entering a team. €100 per team.

Congratulations to Peter Brady

Congratulations to former Edenderry manager and footballer Peter Brady who guided O'Dempsey's of Laois to the Division 1A league title on Sunday from all the members of Edenderry GAA

Club Merchandise

Check out our online club shop on our website for all our latest Club Merchandise to suit all age groups Gents and ladies.

BINGO

Bingo and Lotto draw takes place every Sunday Night at 8pm in the Clubhouse, Doors open at 6:45 ample supervised car parking on the GAA grounds. €1,000 must be won every Sunday night. Bingo jackpot now stands at €2400 next week.

Club Lottery

The club lottery now stands at €9800 the numbers drawn were 04,05,16,28, bonus 11, they was no winner on the night. There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot at this week draw so next week Jackpot will be €9700. Two player matched 3 numbers and won €100. Congratulations to Bridget Tiernan and John Hardiman.

Cul Redz

Cúl Redz is on every Saturday in Edenderry GAA Pitch. Boys and Girls who are born between the years 2009 to 2013 are invited to attend. This is an ideal environment to introduce your child to Gaelic football and hurling and will also give your child the opportunity to make lifelong friendships.

Edenderry GAA PRO Email service

An Email service has been setup by Edenderry Gaa in conjunction with PRO role within the club, if you have any information or communications that you as an Edenderry cub member want published send it to pro.edenderry.offaly@gaa.ie . Please send any match reports, photos etc as it will not be possible to physically attend all matches that the club are involved in.

