Shannonbridge GAA Club Notes (July 10)

Offaly Intermediate football championship

Shannonbridge 8-15 Doon 2-09

Shannonbridge continued their winning ways in this year's championship as they overcame neighbours Doon in Pullough on Saturday evening last. Team: Barry Rohan, Willy Keena, Shane Flannery, Christian Brazil, Peadar Kelly, Ronan Hynes, Paul Maloney, John Egan, Darragh Corbett, Philip Egan, Niall Higgins, Ronan McEvoy, Adrian Kelly, Kieran Flannery and Jack Darcy.

Subs: Paul Deeley, Gavin Kelly, Darragh Fitzgerald, Michael O'Shea, John Deeley

Scorers: Adrian Kelly 4-0; Kieran Flannery 1-04; Jack Darcy 1-03; Darragh Corbett 0-01; Ronan McEvoy 1-02; Niall Higgins 0-1; Gavin Kelly 0-1; Paul Deeley 0-2; Michael O'Shea 1-0; Darragh Fitzgerald 0-1

Our last group game is against Erin Rovers in two weeks time.

Division 2 football League

Shannonbridge will play Bracknagh at 8pm on Tuesday evening, July 11, in Shannonbridge.

Please come along and support the lads.

Last Week's GAA Lotto numbers:

1, 4, 5 & 20

Two match threes - Anthony Kelly and Shane McDonnell.

Next week's jackpot is €4,400.

Roscommon

Congratulations to Hubert Darcy Junior who was on the Roscommon Senior football panel who were victorious over Galway in the Connacht Senior Football final in Salthill on Sunday.

Meeting

Club development meeting on Monday, July 17 in Shannonbridge N.S. at 8.30PM. Following on from the last club meeting in Clonfanlough Hall, there will be another important meeting next Monday evening to decide on fundraising for developments being proposed out at the football pitch. Ideas thrown to the floor at the last meeting included new floodlights around the pitch, a walking track, electronic scoreboard and further improvements around the playing fields and dressing rooms. In order to make all this happen we need input from all corners of the parish. We had a very healthy attendance at the last meeting 3 weeks ago and we would hope for the same next week.

Social Media

