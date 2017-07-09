Rhode continue to lead the way in Offaly Senior Football Championship
Rhode maintained their 100% record in the Offaly Senior A Football Championship with a three point win over Ferbane in a repeat of last year's County Final.
Tullamore remained unbeaten thanks to three goals against Clara that secured a two point win while Edenderry jumped up the table thanks to their one point win over Gracefield.
At the other end of the table, Cappincur recorded their first win with a 1-10 to 0-10 win over St Rynagh's
Senior A Football Championship Results
Edenderry 1-14 2-10 Gracefield
St Rynagh's Football 0-10 1-10 Cappincur
Clara 0-16 3-9 Tullamore
Ferbane 2-9 1-15 Rhode
Latest Senior A Football Championship table
