Na Fianna GAA Club Notes (July 5)

U16 A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Na Fianna U16 Footballers succumbed to their first defeat of the year when they resumed their Championship campaign last Friday evening against Ferbane/Belmont in Geashill on a scoreline of 3-07 to 2-08. F/B were first off the mark with a point inside the first min with Na Fianna opening their account with a goal on 5 mins when Emmet Curley laid off a pass to James Bryan about 30m out who ran straight through the middle before slotting it to the net. Over the next 20 mins both defences were resolute as Na Fianna managed just 3 points to F/B’s 2. Then in the last 2 mins F/B turned it round firstly with a point followed immediately by a goal which gave them the lead at the break by the minimum 1-04 to 1-03. F/B were straight out of the blocks from the re-start scoring 2 points within 30 secs but by 5 mins Na Fianna were back in front with a point each side of goal no 2 as Morgan Tynan won a kickout in centre field and soloed all the way in before laying if off to Gavin Kelly at the base of the post to flick it in. Over the next 15 mins Na Fianna added 3 points and F/B 1-01. Then in the final 10 mins there was just the 1 score but it was decisive as a quick break down field from well inside their own half by F/B saw them in for their 3rd goal to clinch it.

NA FIANNA: Conor Kelly, David Carthy, Aaron Flanagan, David Boland, Dylan McDermott, Adam Strong, James Nolan, Emmett Curley, Morgan Tynan (0-04), James Bryan (1-02), Mikey Buckley, Ryan Strong, Jacob Beatty, Gavin Kelly (1-00), Lee Mulpeter (0-02).

SUBS: Conor Owens (for David Boland), Mark Keeley (for James Nolan), Adam Mangan (for Jacob Beatty), David McElduff (for Lee Mulpeter).

U14 C FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Na Fianna’s reign as U14 C Football Champions was brought to an end with defeat to DER Gaels in this year’s Final last Sunday morning in BNM O’Connor Pk, Tullamore on a scoreline of 2-12 to 2-04 but all the Na Fianna players can hold their heads high as they turned a 31 point defeat to the same opponents a few weeks ago in the first rd into just an 8 point margin in the final as they battled all the way. DER hit the ground running straight from the throw in as they had the ball in the back of the net inside 20 secs to open the scoring and followed it up with their first 5 points in a row over the next 18 mins. At this stage it was looking ominous for Na Fianna but then they got going and it was worth the wait as they finally got off the mark on 20 mins also courtsey of a goal when captain Ciaran Murphy caught the ball on the edge of the square rounded his man before shooting to the top right corner of the net. This gave them confidence as they added 2 points before the end of the half form Jack Cleary and Sean Brady and so at the break Na Fianna were trailing by just 3 points 1-05 to 1-02. DER were again first off the mark at the start of the second half but this time it was just the white flag. Both sides then added 2 points apiece over the next 10 mins with Na Fianna getting their’s first both from Jason Hanley. Then on 13 mins Na Fianna struck for their second goal to cut the deficit to just a single point when Sean Brady won the ball out in midfield laying it off to Jason Hanley about 25 m out on the left wing and he forced his way in to blast the ball to the net. Unfortunately despite having a few chances this would prove to be Na Fianna’s final score of the game and in the final 17 mins DER edged clear to clinch it scoring 1-04 with the goal only coming with the last kick of the game.

NA FIANNA: Ciaran Coonan, Eamon Bolger, Aaron Gorman, Scott Bolton, Sean Flood, Niall McCabe, Jason Hanley (1-02), Anthony Gorman, Ciaran Murphy (1-00), Darragh Crilly, Corey Mulpeter, Odhran Gorry, Jack Cleary (0-01).

SUBS: Cian Malone (for Darragh Crilly), Sean Brady (0-01) (for Corey Mulpeter), Kevin Sweeney (for Jason Hanley), John Greene (for Odhran Gorry), Jason Hanley (for Sean Flood), Darragh Crilly (for Ciaran Murphy).

MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Na Fianna Minor Footballers resume their Championship campaign next Wednesday (12 July) @ 7:30pm as they take on Rhode in Rhode. All Support would be appreciated.

SYMPATHY

Na Fianna GAA Football Club would like to extend Deepest Sympathy to PJ Corcoran and Family on the passing of PJ’s mother Mrs Eileen Corcoran, Walsh Island last weekend. RIP.