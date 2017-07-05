Raheen GAA Club Notes (July 5)

LOTTO

The numbers drawn in the Lotto draw which took place on Monday, June 26 were 2, 6, 18, 24. There was No Jackpot winner of €5,000 and 3 Match 3 Winners (Murt O’Leary C/O Direen’s; Nan Hill C/O Doyle’s; Tosh Gorry C/O Dermot Guinan) (€100 Each). Next week’s draw will take place in Direen’s, Cloneygowan on Monday, July 10, 2017.

SENIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Raheen Senior Footballers resume their Senior B Championship campaign as they look for their first win when they take on neighbours Walsh Island in Ballyfore this Sunday evening, July 9 at 6:30pm. All Support would be appreciated.

SYMPATHY

Raheen GAA Club would like to extend Deepest Sympathy to PJ Corcoran and Family on the passing of PJ’s mother Mrs Eileen Corcoran, Walsh Island last weekend. RIP.