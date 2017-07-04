Ballycumber GAA Club Notes (July 4)

Book Launch

The launch of A Walkers Guide to Ballycumber Past was a great success on Thursday evening in Ballycumber Community Centre. The big crowd were welcomed by Ballycumber GAA Club Chairman Diarmuid Daly and in his speech he said that GAA clubs are about much more than putting teams on the field. This book, he said is an example of how a club can reach out to the Community it represents and he thanked the members of the History Group for their efforts in putting the book together. MC Eamonn Larkin gave an account of the background to the book and that it stemmed from an idea by Gerry Kelly to make a sponsored walk more interesting. The success of the Ballycumber Discovery Walk at Halloween last gave the group the confidence to publish this brief history of locations on the 5km walk. He said, the book will give the young people of the area an insight into how their ancestors lived and will be a reminder to the not so young of stories they would have heard from their parents. It will help reconnect the many exiles from the area with home and will hopefully prove popular with walking groups. A poem from the book “Where are the Glories of War” by local poet Patrick Flanagan was read with great passion by Tom Minnock. Connie Hanniffy delighted the attendance with her hilarious version of an old poem about two contrary dames named Poll and Nancy Hogan who reputably lived in Grogan. Ballycumber GAA History Group member Paschal Sweeney gave insight into the level of research which must be done to produce a local history book. A PowerPoint presentation of all the photographs from the book, created by Tom Minnock ran throughout the evening in the beautifully decorated centre. Light refreshments were provided and a big thank you to all who helped prepare and serve the food.

The recently elected Chairman of Offaly County Council, Liam Quinn impressed all present with his knowledge of Irish history and the research he had done before officially launching A Walkers Guide to Ballycumber Past. The elected representatives present, Carol Nolan TD, Liam Quinn, Derval Dolan and Danny Owens were thanked for their attendance and were given a conducted tour of proposed developments to the perimeter wall and fences by Club Planning Officer Conor Connelly and Chairman Diarmuid Daly and Vice Chairaman Vincent Minnock. The book went on sale immediately and sales were very encouraging. There are copies for sale at 10 euro each from Maureen in the Post Office in Gussies and from committee members.

Football

Best wishes to our Junior B Footballers who play against Tubber in Tubber on Friday evening at 8pm in the Junior B Football competition. Our Senior footballers also take on Tubber in the Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship in Clara on Sunday at 6.30pm with referee Ger Keyes. All support welcome.

Lorraine Keena

We wish Lorraine a complete recovery from her injury.

Lotto

The numbers drawn this week were 20, 22, 25, 28. No jackpot winner, one match three. Next week’s draw will be held in Flynnn’s of Grogan on Monday night at 10pm for a jackpot of €17,600.

Underage

St Manchan Gaels defeated Rhode on a score of 6-13 to 3-2 in the Offaly under 14A football championship in Pullough on Wednesday evening.

Ballycumber Tubber had a 5-14 to 7-5 win over Shamrocks in the Offaly under 14B football championship in Mucklagh on Saturday.

St Manchan Gaels under 16 team scored 4-12 to Ballinamere Durrows 5-7 in the Offaly under 16 B football championship in Tubber on Friday.

Ballycumber Tubber under 12 team lost to Na Fianna on a score of 1-12 to 6-4 after putting in a great performance.

Well done to all involved in all those matches.

