Edenderry GAA Club Notes (July 3)

Sad passing of Liam Hunston

The club was saddened to learn of the death of former Red Liam Hunston on Monday last. A dual star in the 1950s, he collected a Senior Medal with the club as net minder in the 1957 decider. He played for Offaly Minors in 1954 only to be beaten by a last minute point by eventual All-Ireland winners Dublin in Portlaoise.

Liam was also a fine hurler and was part of the historic 1952 Minor Hurling winning team beating Birr 5-08 to 2-03 in the final. Our only other title at this level came in 1928.

Sad passing of Paul Oglesby

The club were also saddened to learn of the death of Paul Oglesby. Paul's daughters Jade and Kellie play on our Ladies GAA Teams. Lisa, his wife, is on the Executive committee of the Ladies GAA club. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis

Development Update

With growing season in full swing our ground staff have been extremely busy keeping on top of all the grass across the clubs facilities. Due to a planning delay works on the new lands are on hold but we are confident that will change in the coming weeks. In April the club received a request for Further Information from Offaly County Council. In relation to certain aspects of our planning application. In recent weeks we have been meeting with Officials from Offaly County Council. in order to resolve the outstanding issues. We are pleased to announce that we have made a formal response and we are now due a decision by July 13. We are hopeful of a positive decision and if successful we aim to immediately set about completing works on site. This will involve the erection of new entrance, boundary fencing, goalposts, ball stops, pitch side fencing, pathways and car parking. The pitches themselves are in excellent condition and are thickening up nicely. Some of our adult teams will be using the pitches for training purposes shortly, however for health and safety reasons our underage teams won't be able to use the pitches until such time as all the works on site are complete. At this stage we are hopeful this would be before the end of the season.

Edenderry GAA Golf Classic

Edenderry are have a Fundraiser Golf Classic in Edenderry Golf Club on the first Friday in September. Contact any member of the GAA Committee if you are interested in entering a team. €100 per team.

Club Merchandise

Check out our online club shop on our website for all our latest Club Merchandise to suit all age groups Gents and ladies.

BINGO

Bingo and Lotto draw takes place every Sunday Night at 8pm in the Clubhouse, Doors open at 6:45pm ample supervised car parking on the GAA grounds. €1,000 must be won every Sunday night. Bingo jackpot now stands at €2,300 next week.

Club Lottery

The club lottery now stands at €9600 the numbers drawn were 01,11,14,28, bonus 06, they was no winner on the night. There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot at this week draw so next week Jackpot will be €9,700. One player matched 3 numbers and won €200. That was Derek & Maura Kearney

Upcoming fixtures

Monday, July 3

Bridge House Hotel U16A Football Championship

Edenderry v St. Vincent's

Venue: Edenderry at 7pm

Molloy Environmental Systems Minor B Hurling Competition

Gracefield v Edenderry, Gracefield, 7.30pm, Ciaran Groome

Friday, July 7

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship

Edenderry v Gracefield, Clonbullogue, 8pm, Fergal Smyth

Monday, July 10

Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League Semi Final (Extra Time must be played)

Edenderry v Ferbane, Clara, 8pm, Brian Gavin

Wednesday, July 12

Edenderry v Ferbane/Belmont, Edenderry, 7.30pm, Fintan Pierce

Cul Redz

Cúl Redz is on every Saturday in Edenderry GAA Pitch. Boys and Girls who are born between the years 2009 to 2013 are invited to attend. This is an ideal environment to introduce your child to Gaelic football and hurling and will also give your child the opportunity to make lifelong friendships.

Edenderry GAA PRO Email service

An Email service has been setup by Edenderry Gaa in conjunction with PRO role within the club, if you have any information or communications that you as an Edenderry cub member want published send it to pro.edenderry.offaly@gaa.ie. Please send any match reports, photos etc as it will not be possible to physically attend all matches that the club are involved in.

