We have three winners in our ticket competition for the Offaly vs. Waterford match at Bord na Móna O'Connor Park on Saturday, July 1.

All three winners, listed below, have won a pair of tickets each and we will be in contact about getting the prize to them.

Winners:

Paul Craven - Kilcormac

Colin Bane - Tullamore

Patrick Claffey - Portarlington