Ballycumber GAA Club Notes (June 27)

A Walkers Guide to Ballycumber Past

The launch of the book, 'A Walkers Guide to Ballycumber Past,' will be held in Ballycumber Community Centre on Thursday evening at 7.30pm. The recently elected Chairman of Offaly County Council, Cllr. Liam Quinn will officially launch the book. Copies of the book will be on sale at 10 euro each. An open invitation is extended to everyone to attend. Refreshments will be served and local artists will provide entertainment.

Faithful Fields

The Offaly GAA Centre of Excellence in Kilcormac is nearing completion and is well worth a visit. The four pitches appear to be in excellent condition and the building including dressing rooms, meeting rooms, gym and storage is very impressive. An Astro Turf pitch and Ball Wall are due to be installed shortly. The good news is that the complex is almost paid for, with just a small amount of fund raising to be done. Tickets for a draw for cars etc are on sale throughout the county.

Offaly Football

Offaly senior footballers just came up short against a very good Cavan side in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park on Sunday evening.

Offaly Hurling

Best of luck to Offaly Senior Hurlers who will face Waterford in the qualifier game at home on Saturday.

Lotto Results

The lotto numbers drawn this week were 7, 18, 28, 30. No jackpot winner. Two match three winners. Next week’s draw will be held in The Gav Inn on Monday night at 10 o’clock for a jackpot of €17,400. Play lotto online at www.locallotto.ie/Ballycumber or buy tickets from usual lotto sellers.

Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League

Ferbane 4-15 Ballycumber 1-13

The concession of three goals in the first half proved costly for Ballycumber and it took a great fight back to reach half time only 3-6 to 1-8 behind. Joe Lowry scored 1-3, Cormac Quinn hit two points and one each from Adrian Kelly, John Corcoran and Fergal Daly. The introduction of substitutes on both sides in the second half made the game more open and Ferbane added nine points to their total while Ballycumber missed a number of scoring chances and added just five points from Cormac [2] Joe [1], Conrad Casey and Mel Guinan. The fourth goal for the home side came at the end of the game.

Team: Leo Guinan, Diarmuid Donoghue, Luke Gavin Mangan, Jack Quinn, Tom Corcoran, Karl Daly, Ethan Keena, John Corcoran, John Egan, Cormac Quinn, Michael Egan, Adrian Kelly, Colin Daly, Fergal Daly, Joe Lowry, Conrad Casey, Mel Guinan, Brian Halligan, Peter Dunne, Kevin Kelly, David Ayres

Sympathy

Sincere sympathy to Declan Leonard Bellair and the Leonard family in Mountbolas on the death of their sister Martina.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

