St. Sinchill's Camogie Club Notes (June 26)

Under 12 vs Tullamore

The U12 St Sinchills girls had another great win against Tullamore in O'Brien Park on Saturday, June 24. Our squad of 16 girls played against Tullamore's larger squad of 26 players in 2 separate matches, ensuring everyone had plenty of game time. Well played to all and thanks to all the parents and supporters who came to cheer the girls on.

Under 14 reach county final

Well done to the girls on reaching the county final this weekend (Sunday, June 25). The girls played Shinrone in a very competitive and entertaining match. St Sinchills showed great spirit in leading by 9 points at one stage, but Shinrone then came back to lead by 4 points. The girls never gave up and won by 2 points at the final whistle. Thanks to Shinrone for a great game, as well as the parents, supporters and mentors for travelling. All support welcome on Sunday and a time is to be confirmed.

