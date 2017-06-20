Raheen GAA Club Notes (June 20)

LOTTO

The numbers drawn in the Lotto draw which took place on Monday 12 June were 19 21 23 28. There was No Jackpot winner of €4,600 and 2 Match 3 Winners (Pat Costello C/O P O’Rourke; Betty & Joe C/O D Guinan) (€100 Each). Next week’s draw will take place in Doyle’s, Killeigh on Monday, June 26, 2017.

DIVISION 1 FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Raheen Senior Footballers Div 1 League game against Shamrocks fixed for last Friday night was postponed and Re-Fixed for THIS Wednesday evening (June 21) @ 8pm in Geashill. All Support would be appreciated.

JUNIOR C FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Raheen Junior Footballers will be looking to try to complete the group stage of the Junior C Championship unbeaten and secure their place in the Semi Finals / Quarter Finals as they take on Daingean in the final round this Friday evening (June 23) @ 8pm in Daingean. All Support would be appreciated.

CONGRATULATIONS

Raheen GAA Club would like to Congratulate Danny & Maeve McEvoy on the birth of their baby daughter Ava Christina McEvoy last weekend.