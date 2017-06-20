Rhode GAA Club Notes (June 20)

Division 1 League

Rhode senior footballers took on Tubber on Friday night last in Fr.Dowling Park and were beaten on a score-line of 3-08 to 1-9.

Leinster GAA Provincial U14 Football Feile

Rhode U14s will travel to Allenwood GAA club in Kildare this Saturday, June 24. Rhode will join other teams from counties around Leinster, including Mount Leinster Rangers (Carlow), St.Judes (Dublin), Ballinteer St. Johns (Dublin) and Geraldines (Louth). Games Kick off at 10:30 am.

Offaly Senior Footballers

Hard luck to Offaly's Senior Footballers who lost out in Westmeath in the Leinster Quarter Final replay on Saturday afternoon last on a scoreline of 3-17 to 0-15. Offaly now play Cavan in the qualifiers this Sunday June 25th at 6;30 pm in Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park. Rhode are represented with 8 of our players on the Offaly Panel: Ken Garry, Eoin Rigney, Brian Darby, Conor McNamee, Ruairi McNamee, Niall Darby, Niall McNamee and Anton Sullivan.

Offaly Senior Hurlers

Hard luck to Offaly Senior Hurlers who were beaten by Galway in the Leinster Championship on a scoreline of 0-33 to 1-11.

Fixtures:

Thursday June 22nd

Junior B Football Championship

Rhode V Gracefield

Venue: Gracefield 8pm

Sunday, June 25

Intermediate Football Championship

Rhode V Ferbane

Venue Tubber 11am

Rhode U8s

Rhode U8s took part in a blitz on Saturday morning last in Edenderry. The young boys were delighted to wear their new jerseys kindly sponsored by Paddy Stones construction in Boston USA. A big thank you to Paddy for the jerseys.

Offaly GAA Cul Camps

The annual Rhode GAA Cul Camp will commence in Fr Dowling Park on Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21. The camp will start each day at 10am and ends at 2.30pm. It is a wonderful experience for the 6 to 12 year old boys and girls to play games, meet new friends and practice the skills of our native games. The camp in Rhode is recognised as a top class camp. For further information, please contact Tracy Murphy, Minor Club secretary, or Offaly GAA Cul Camp organiser/coach Liam O'Reilly on 087407212. You can also get further details at gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on June 12 for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 1 7 16 23. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to O’Toole’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €50 each:

Pa Byrne

Seamus Dillion

Jack Kerrigan

Alan Flynn

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws, receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to!!

Following a decision by the Rhode GAA Committee a promoter's prize of €200 will now be given to the lotto book seller of the winning Jackpot prize.