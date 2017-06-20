Shannonbridge GAA Club Notes (June 20)

Offaly Intermediate football Championship match this weekend

Shannonbridge will play Clonbullogue this Saturday evening in Killurin at 7.00pm in their round 5 Group match in the Intermediate football championship. As always your support is most welcome.. So some along and support the lads!

First Responder Course

Following on from the success of last Monday night's demonstration we will hold a National Ambulance Certified course in Shannonbridge Hall. Time and date to be confirmed. Contact Doris Claffey on 087 2211637 or Paula Claffey on 087 6891036 if you would like to put your name down to attend.

Well done Matthew

Shannonbridge’s Matthew Darcy represented the Offaly Under 14 team at half time last Saturday during the Westmeath v Offaly Leinster football championship match.

Club Development Meeting

Shannonbridge GAA will host an open meeting for everyone in the parish on Monday, June 26 at 8.30pm in Clonfanlough Hall. The meeting will be used to discuss future development within the club, including fundraisers and short/long term goals etc. We would like to see everyone attend as the club is not only for members but represents the whole parish. All ideas regarding fundraisers and ideas on how we can improve areas within our club going forward will be welcome. This meeting is extremely important and will help shape the club’s future so please come along.

Social Media

