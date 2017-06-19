Drumcullen Camogie Club Notes (June 20)

Feile

Commiserations to our Feile girls who travelled to Carlow for the John West Feile championships at the weekend. The girls reached the Quarter-final of the shield but were eventually defeated by Duffry Rovers/Feannaire na Dubh Tíre 4-3 Lusmagh Drumcullen 1-3.

Social Membership

Social Membership is now due at a cost of €10 per person. You will receive texts on all games at every age and also about the upcoming events which will take place throughout the year. You will also be entered in to a club draw at the end of the year. You can give your €10 and your mobile number to any member of the Camogie committee.

Reunion game

Calling all past players of Drumcullen teams, trainers, selectors and all former officers. A reunion fun game past vs present team. June 24, 7pm. Refreshments after in clubhouse a cracking night as of old in Killyon. PLEASE spread the word. Of course all support greatly appreciated. So if you're not togging out, come and shout out!! Later in Killyon we'll all dance about!