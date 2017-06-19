Edenderry GAA Club Notes (June 19)

Come Dine with Me

Due to the Large number of people who wanted to be involved in his event, it was decided to move this event to the October bank holiday weekend. This was due to a number of people who are on holidays in July.

It works like this:

 The club is seeking generous hosts to hold a dinner party at their house at their own expense.

 We are particularly seeking the parents of current players to volunteer.

 The host invites friends or family around and charges €25 a head - this money is passed to the club.

 The dinner commences around 6.30pm - 7.00pm

 Between 11pm & midnight a complimentary taxi will take you and your guests to the GAA for the After Party.

 During the night hosts will be encouraged to share videos and photos on our social media. The snaps will be collated and shown in the Pavilion along with the judging & prize giving.

 There will be music & entertainment along with a raffle and lots of prizes for participants.

If you wish to get involved please contact; Colm on 087 7638171 or treasurer.edenderry.offaly@gaa.ie or message us on Facebook

Club Merchandise

Check out our online club shop on our website for all our latest club merchandise to suit all age groups gents and ladies.

U12 Girls

Congratulations to our U12 girls who were crowned county champions last week in Tullamore, against Ballinamere-Durrow. This was a well contested Final between two evenly matched teams. The first half scores were hard to come by with the wind slightly favouring Edenderry. The Half time score was Edenderry 0-02, Ballinamere Durrow 0-00, the two Edenderry points coming from a free for Rachael O'Leary and a superb individual long range point from Leah Farrell. The second half started with a Ballinamere Durrow point, however Alannah Burke rattled the back of the net with a thunderbolt of a shot for Edenderry. There was just 2 points in the game with eight minutes remaining in the game with Rachel O’Leary accuracy pushed ahead Edenderry further with another pointed free. With the winning of the game in their sight Edenderry stepped up another gear with Bernadette McKeon scoring what proved to be the winning goals to see Edenderry Crowned U12 County Champions. The final score was Edenderry 03-05 Ballinamere- Durrow 0-05.

There were some superb displays on the night, Shauna Phelan hasn’t conceded a goal in the semi-final or final. Shauna Byrne, Aoife Shakesphere and Tara Tyrell never put a foot wrong all game. Aoibheann Maher, Leah Farrell and Caron Dunne defended as if their lives depended on it. In Midfield Jessie Sheridan and Mia Ryan were dominant all through. Bernadette McKeon, Rachel O’Leary and Isabell Lyons contributed on the scoreboard and work tirelessly for the team. Sophie Lowry, Allanah Burke and Abby Connelly defended from the front and contributed on the scoreboard also. Ruby Foran came on a sub and her work rate was invaluable especially in the second half. This was a great achievement by every girl on the panel and the management. We would like to thanks all our supporters who turned out in a very wet evening in Tullamore.

The full panel of players are:

Shauna Phelan, Shauna Byrne, Aoife Shakespeare, Tara Tyrrell, Aoibheann Maher, Leah Farrell, Caron Dunne, Jessie Sheridan, Mia Ryan, Bernadette McKeon, Rachael O'Leary, Isobelle Lyons, Abby Connolly, Alannah Burke, Sophie Lowry.

Subs: Nóinín Killaly, Ruby Foran, Evie McMahon, Meave Hynes, Mia Byrne, Emma Farrell, Jemma Farrell, Faya Moloney, Ella Guing, Saorise Hoey, Katie Doyle, Fiona Byrne, Ashling Connolly, Chloe Moore, Maeve Staunton, Mia Muldowney, Mia Hannify, Amy Bell, Abigael Murphy, Katlyn Ryan, Amy Shannon, Zara Morrissey, Lydia Duffy, Elise Kane

U14 Boys

Our U14s recorded a great win on Monday night over Rhode in Rhode on a score-line of 5-11 to 2-14

Edenderry Juniors

Edenderry 4-12

Daingean 3-7

Team: Gary Gorman, Eoin Reilly, Adao Dafe, Craig Mangan, David Cummins, Evan Kelly, Aaron O'Connell Paul Hanlon, Gary Farrell, Jamie Dolan, Mark Young, Padraig Foy, Johnny Hurst, Dan Ryan, Basil Malone.

Subs used: Eoin Dunne, Cian Farrell, Ciaran Farrell, Jason Farrell

BINGO

Bingo and Lotto draw takes place every Sunday Night at 8pm in the Clubhouse, Doors open at 6:45pm, ample supervised car parking on the GAA grounds. Congratulations to Liz Rowley who won the top prize of Euro 1000. No winner of Bingo jackpot which now stands at €2,100

Club Lottery

The club lottery now stands at €9,500 the numbers drawn were 03,13,21,26, bonus 25. There was no winner of the lotto this week, next week the match 3 number doubles to. Draw takes place every Sunday Night at Bingo.

Féile na nÓg

On the weekend of June 23-25, Edenderry GAA are representing Offaly at the John West Féile na nÓg festival of Gaelic football for U14 level, involving teams right across the country. Best of luck to our girls in Cavan. Thanks to all our sponsors and all who attended our recent fundraisers.

Cul Redz

Cúl Redz is on every Saturday in Edenderry GAA Pitch. Boys and Girls who are born between the years 2009 to 2013 are invited to attend. This is an ideal environment to introduce your child to Gaelic football and hurling and will also give your child the opportunity to make lifelong friendships.

Offaly Senior football

Offaly went down to Westmeath last Saturday in Mullingar on a scoreline of Offaly 0-15, Westmeath 3-17. Representing Edenderry on the Offaly panel were David Hanlon, Sean Pender and Sean Doyle. Next weekend Offaly play Cavan in Tullamore in the Qualifiers.

Offaly Intermediate Ladies

Congratulations to Sinead Cummins who was on the Offaly Intermediate team who defeated Longford in the Leinster championship.

Edenderry GAA PRO Email service

An Email service has been setup by Edenderry Gaa in conjunction with PRO role within the club, if you have any information or communications that you as an Edenderry cub member want published send it to pro.edenderry.offaly@gaa.ie. Please send any match reports, photo’s etc as it will not be possible to physically attend all matches that the club are involved in.

