Shannonbridge GAA Club Notes (June 13)

Birr First Responders carried out a demonstration incl. CPR, first aid, concussion etc. in Shannonbridge clubhouse on Monday evening last. Demonstration was a huge success and there was a very sizable turnout.

Following on from the success of Monday night's demonstration we will hold a National Ambulance Certified course in Shannonbridge Hall. Time and date to be confirmed. Contact Doris Claffey on 087 2211637 or Paula Claffey on 087 6891036 if you would like to put your name down to attend.

Shannonbridge’s Kate Ryan, Aine Leonard and Rachel Carty were part of the Naomh Ciaran team that won the under 12 county final against Rhode at the weekend...well done girls!

Club Development meeting on Monday, June 26. Shannonbridge GAA will host an open meeting for everyone in the parish on Monday 26th June at 8.30pm in Clonfanlough Hall. The meeting will be used to discuss future development within the club, including fundraisers and short/long term goals etc. We would like to see everyone attend as the club is not only for members but represents the whole parish. All ideas regarding fundraisers and ideas on how we can improve areas within our club going forward will be welcome. This meeting is extremely important and will help shape the Club’s future so please come along.

