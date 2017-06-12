St. Vincent's Minor GAA Club Notes (May 12)

U10

Last week St Vincent's hosted their first Under 10 Blitz of the year in Daingean. St Vincent's fielded two 11-a-side teams from a great turn out of thirty players. They played against Gracefield, Edenderry, and Ballinamere\Durrow, and gave a very good account of themselves in each game. They are improving on their main skills of catching, kicking, and blocking as the year goes on, and the work on skills progression continues. Each team member also tackled well, giving away the minimum amount of frees. To further improve and prepare for upcoming blitzes - which include O'Connor Park, and Faithful Fields, the coaches are continually encouraging each player to practice the skills. Hopefully over the summer months many opportunities will be taken with family and friends to practice the skills shown at training.

Panel: Killian Kenny, James Roe, Trevor Bracken, Kieran Barry, David Darcy, Brendan O Reilly, Sean Geraghty, Cormac Whittle, Jamie Donoghue, Daniel Scally, Finn Byrne, Calum Brennan, Dara Flanagan, James Geraghty, Max Hensey, Paul Butler, Michael Fox, Tiernan Marsh, Darragh Sullivan, MJ Darby, Tadgh Kelly, Charlie Burns, Sean Cassidy, Dylan Dunne, Daire Smyth, John Mullan, Ciaran Owens, Jack Kelly, Ben O Connor, Killian Farrell.

Offaly Development Squads

Darragh Flynn, Cathal Ryan and Chulainn Boland are continuing in training with the Offaly U14 development squad. Best wishes to Aidan Bracken, Bill Carroll and Adam Bolger and the remainder of the Offaly U17s who are away to Wexford in the first round of the Leinster Championship on June 23.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.