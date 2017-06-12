St. Sinchill's Camogie Club Notes (June 12)

U12

The U12 St.Sinchill's Camogie team had another great win on Saturday last, June 10, in Killeigh against Kilcormac-Killoughey.

The girls were ahead at half time and although KK stepped it up a gear in the second half, the St. Sinchill girls stayed ahead with some strong play, great tackles and plenty of determination, winning the game well.

Seniors

Congrats to the senior ladies of the club who have represented the club in the county colours. Well done to Jean and the senior ladies on their win in the first round of the championship against Limerick. Also, congratulations to Lisa, Shauna and Sharron on their Leinster Junior win over Wicklow.

Exams

Continued good luck to all members sitting state exams.

