Ballycumber GAA Club Notes (June 12)

A Walkers Guide to Ballycumber Past

The launch of “ A Walkers Guide to Ballycumber Past” will be held in Ballycumber Community Centre on Thursday, June 29 at 7.30pm. This book is an effort by Ballycumber GAA History Group to record the rich history of buildings and locations on the 5km route around Ballycumber Village. Ballycumber native and RTE Sports Presenter Eamon Horan will be MC on the night and local artists will provide entertainment. Refreshments will be served and everyone is welcome to attend. Books at €10 each will be on sale.

Leinster Senior Football Championship

Offaly and Westmeath will have to meet again in Mullingar on Saturday next at 2pm. The early start will allow patrons to get back to Tullamore for the Leinster Football semi-final where Meath and Kildare will meet at 7pm.

Camogie

Congratulations to Offaly Senior Camogie team who defeated Limerick by 2-18 to 3-14 in the All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship on Saturday in the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick and to the Offaly Junior team who won the Leinster Junior Final with a 0-10 to 2-2 win over Wicklow in a replay.

Ladies Football

Offaly Ladies recorded a well deserved victory over Longford by 1—11 to 1—10 in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park on Sunday in the TG4 LGFA Leinster Intermediate Championship. The standard of football and the fitness levels on display in Ladies Football matches deserve a lot more support.

Lotto

Play lotto on line at www.locallotto.ie/Ballycumber or buy tickets from local Shops, Pubs and from usual lotto sellers.

Simon Casey

As usual, Simon’s singing of our National Anthem before the Offaly v Westmeath game on Sunday was top class.

